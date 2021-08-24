Fantasy football: Top 20 running back rankings

The running backs go quickly in fantasy football drafts. Landing a premium RB can be the difference between a league title and constantly shuffling the lineups for your fantasy team.

Here are the top 20 running backs projected for the 2021 fantasy football season.

1. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers – amazing athlete, comes from a great football family, catches a ton of passes, and is the consensus top player at the position this year

2. Dalvin Cook, Vikings – he has all the tools to be the top running backs but just needs to stay healthy

3. Alvin Kamara, Saints – the Saints team is a bit of a mystery this year, but if you get Kamara the football he is electric with the ball in his hands

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys – after a very disappointing year last year the word is he’s in shape and motivated. Expect big things this year both in the run and pass game

5. Derrick Henry, Titans – the heavy workload might catch up to him this year and bring his numbers down or cause injury, but he’s still the biggest beast in the game at the position

6. Saquon Barkley, Giants – the team has been bringing him back slowly, so the fantasy community doesn’t know what to think about him this season. The talent is just too special, so look for him to be all world again when he hits the field healthy

7. Austin Ekeler, Chargers – breakout season alert as he catches a ton of passes and plans to be used heavily in an up and coming offense

8. Joe Mixon, Bengals – this player could end up in the Top 5 this year when it’s all said and done. He has all the tools you look for and this might be the fantasy season where he puts it all together

9. D’Andre Swift, Lions – the perfect new-age type running back both on and off the field. Very smooth in the run and the passing game, so just needs to be utilized to maximize his potential and limit the soft tissue injuries

10. Nick Chubb, Browns – he just got a big contract extension, he’s a great player, but don’t be surprised if he takes a bit of a step back due to Kareem Hunt being used more and his lack of use as a receiver out of the backfield

11. Jonathan Taylor, Colts – big, fast, and has game-breaking ability. If the other offensive players step up, this could be a huge year for Taylor.

12. Antonio Gibson, Washington – he was slept on last year but played great as a rookie. Expect an even more exciting season this year for him in 2021

13. Najee Harris, Steelers – a very special rookie talent and competitor. Has the personality and ability to be great, and Pittsburgh plans to put him to work early and often

14. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs – had a bit of a down rookie year, so the fantasy community as a whole is lower on him overall. Don’t be surprised if he ends up in the Top 10-12 when this season finishes up

15. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens – heavy runner in the perfect run-heavy offense in Baltimore for that style. Look for him to be an RB2 that will give you great value based on where you can get him in your drafts

16. Aaron Jones, Packers – another player who got paid, but may move down the list a bit due to another young back on his team. A.J. Dillon might come on the scene more this year in Green Bay in regards to touchdowns leading to fewer overall numbers for Jones

17. David Montgomery, Bears – the coaching staff says they want to get him a lot of touches and he finished the season strong last year. There is no reason he won’t be very solid again for Chicago

18. Miles Sanders, Eagles – exciting to watch, big-play potential, but often gets taken down very easily. The new offense might help him, but for now, he’s buried on most fantasy lists compared to the hype he had last year

19. Josh Jacobs, Raiders – shocked to see him as low as he is. Could be a league winner

20. Damien Harris, Patriots – you never know how the Patriots will use their running backs, but that is why Harris seems like a Top 20 guy as they seem to say he’s no doubt their RB1 and he can be very helpful for your fantasy team if that is the case