Fantasy football: Top 20 rookie rankings

It’s the season for fantasy football drafts. If your league hasn’t selected yet, or if you’re looking to make some preseason deals, here are the top rookies from a fantasy perspective.

1. Najee Harris, RB Steelers – heavy workload and his impact in the passing game put him at the top of the list

2. Ja’Marr Chase, WR Bengals – his connection with Bengals QB Joe Burrow is special and he’s just a top-notch player

3. Travis Etienne, RB Jaguars – some are sleeping on Etienne, but if you watched him in college, his speed and playmaking will translate well to the NFL

4. Javonte Williams, RB Broncos – very solid frame, and I see him finding the end zone often plus RBs are always at a premium in fantasy football

5. Kyle Pitts, TE Falcons – will be used a ton early and the Falcons will throw it all over the yard

6. Elijah Moore, WR Jets – this kid is special and a dynamic playmaker

7. DeVonta Smith, WR Eagles – reports are he has been great in training camp and the Heisman Trophy winner should be the top target in Philly if he can stay healthy

8. Jaylen Waddle, WR Dolphins – his speed is special and that same speed will make him a unique talent in this new NFL game that is played today

9. Rashod Bateman, WR Ravens – injury might limit him at the start of the season, but he projects to be the top wide receiver in Baltimore before you know it and he can do it all

10. Trevor Lawrence, QB Jaguars – he has always been a top player and a winner, so why not value him high in fantasy football too based on how he can throw it and fun the football

11. Michael Carter, RB Jets – expect him to be the lead RB for the Jets early this season, and might be one of the steals of the draft

12. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR Panthers – he has really played well the preseason with his former Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, so expect him to make an impact early if Sam Darnold, QB Panthers finds his groove

13. Trey Sermon, RB 49ers – again RBs are going to be more highly valued than other positions in most fantasy leagues, and Sermon could be the guy for the 49ers where they always have a good running game

Story continues

14. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Lions – seems very focused and professional plus the targets will be there in Detroit.

15. Trey Lance, QB 49ers – his ability to run makes him an even more valued target, but when will he play?

16. Rondale Moore, Cardinals – there are lots of wide receivers in Arizona, but his speed and playmaking ability seem like a great fantasy football combo to target later in your drafts

17. Zach Wilson, Jets – he was picked No. 2 overall for a reason and can’t make every throw. Don’t be surprised if his rushing yards surprise people too at the quarterback position

18. Justin Fields, Bears – the coaching staff seems to be dead set on Andy Dalton being the guy early, so that is what hurt his value here. Once he plays I see him being fascinating to watch but also mistakes early will hurt his fantasy points

19. Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles – don’t sleep on this player. He looks very good for the Eagles early and he’s very fun to watch in the passing game

20. Amari Rodgers, Packers – with the Packers bringing back Randall Cobb that could hurt his value a bit this year, but project Rodgers to be the next Cobb for Green Bay for years to come