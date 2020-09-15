Fantasy Football: Top-10 waiver wire adds for Week 2

Week 1 of the NFL was more important than ever for fantasy football managers. Typically, the preseason helps managers identify team decisions and trends, but with no preseason in 2020, we all had to wait until Week 1 for some of our questions to be answered.

Because of that, the waiver wire in Week 1 is more fruitful than in years prior. These are the players rostered in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues you should be trying to target in order of greatest priority to least.

RB Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers (18% rostered on Yahoo)

The oft-injured James Conner was ineffective prior to exiting Monday night’s contest against the New York Giants with an ankle injury. The four-year pro rushed for just nine yards on six carries, while also bringing in just two of his four targets for eight receiving yards.

Snell Jr. checked into the game and looked noticeably better than Conner.

He finished the night with 113 rushing yards on 19 carries with one fumble that was recovered by the Steelers. His performance may be enough to earn him some sort of consistent role within Pittsburgh’s offense at the very least. If Snell Jr. continues to perform like this and Conner misses time, he could potentially emerge as the team’s top RB and a weekly fantasy starter.

RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers (13% rostered on Yahoo)

Nobody knew if it would be Justin Jackson or Joshua Kelley who would win the Chargers’ training camp battle for RB2 behind Austin Ekeler. We found out in the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals that Kelley would be the guy, and the fourth-round pick looked mighty impressive.

Joshua Kelley spins from three penetrators surrounding him in backfield and turns certain loss into 9 yards.



Shifty-agile. pic.twitter.com/bNTy2r9cWe — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) September 14, 2020

Kelley proved that he can hold standalone flex value in deeper leagues, as he ran well and was the preferred running back inside the red zone. If Ekeler were to ever miss time, Kelley could see an even bigger leap in fantasy value.

WR Sammy Watkins, Kansas City Chiefs (49% rostered on Yahoo)

Watkins just barely makes the percentage cut, but it’s definitely worth mentioning his performance against the Houston Texans on Thursday night. The worry with Watkins was whether or not second-year WR Mecole Hardman would make a leap and be more involved in the offense. If Thursday’s game was any indicator, Watkins should be fine.

Chiefs and Texans snaps (PFF)



Clyde Edwards-Helaire 66%

Darrel Williams 34%



Mecole Hardman 28%

Demarcus Robinson 47%

Sammy Watkins 79%

Tyreek Hill 87%



David Johnson 80%

Duke Johnson 25% (left early with leg injury) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) September 11, 2020

Watkins led all Kansas City receivers with nine targets. Of course, there are durability issues associated with Watkins, but he seems to be clearly established as the No. 3 option in the Chiefs’ passing attack and that’s a good place to be for fantasy.

RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (22% rostered on Yahoo)

Even before Marlon Mack exited Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a torn Achilles, Hines was being used in the Colts offense. He finished the game with 73 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns on 15 touches. With Mack missing the remainder of the season, Hines should see consistent usage and be a high-end flex play this week against the Minnesota Vikings with Captain Checkdown Philip Rivers at the helm.

Nyheim Hines scores the first TD on NFL Sunday 🚨



(via @Colts)pic.twitter.com/DXEJf2Zc3v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

