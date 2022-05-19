Fantasy Football: Three Week 1 NFL games we can't wait to see

From the production surrounding the announcement to the individual team productions , the NFL Schedule release had the sports world buzzing. Some folks knocked the league’s obsession with spectacle. Others delighted in watching an anime version of Justin Herbert .

Regardless of the theater… one thing is for sure.

The NFL schedule MAKERS pieced together some fire matchups. Three of which figure to kick off the 2022 regular season with a delicious serving of fantasy goodness.

Rookie WR Showdown

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Coming out of April’s draft — and as discussed on the 2022 NFL Draft first-round recap episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast — Drake London and Chris Olave were the top-two ranked rookie wideouts in fantasy circles. Both were highly touted prospects throughout the evaluation process and each landed in a spot that would allow them to contribute immediately.

Since then the Falcons and the Saints have added veteran talent. Bryan Edwards was traded from the Raiders to the Falcons (where he’ll join former teammate Marcus Mariota). While Jarvis Landry signed a one-year deal with the Saints . Still, London and Olave each figure to draw over 90 targets a piece and are ranked relatively close, both just outside of the top-40 FF players at the position.

Fittingly, they open the season opposing each other. The Jameis Winston led Saints will take on the new-look Falcons in Week 1. Currently, BetMGM has New Orleans listed as 4-point favorites , though with a projected pointed total of 42.5, Vegas isn’t anticipating a high-flying affair.

Whether it’s London’s ability to win in contested situations or Olave’s pristine route-running, the two first-year wideouts will showcase their talents in a battle of rookie supremacy. Given the question marks surrounding Michael Thomas ’ ankle , I’d give Olave the early season advantage.

Sneaky Rematch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

The Buccaneers dueled the Cowboys at the Pirate Ship to kick off the 2021 NFL regular season. It was a thrilling back-and-forth battle that went way over the projected point total, setting the tone for the year. Ultimately, Tampa Bay came away with the two-point win (and Tom Brady appeared to be resolute in his goal for an eighth ring) while Dak Prescott proved to be back from his 2020 ankle fracture.

We know now that the Bucs didn’t repeat and that Dak wouldn’t top 400 passing yards but one more time throughout the year. That means they both have something to prove in 2022. And they’ll, once again, begin their quest for redemption in primetime.

Dak Prescott will be a locked in QB1 for fantasy football managers in Week 1 against the Bucs. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This go-around the Cowboys host the Bucs in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football. It’s entirely likely that both squads will be without their No. 2 receivers as Michael Gallup and Chris Godwin continue to rehab off of their respective ACL injuries. Vegas, however, is still anticipating a high-scoring game ( 52.5 ), though Tampa Bay appears to have a slight edge as 2.5 point favorites. That could mean a hot start for rookie field-stretcher Jalen Tolbert and more than one trip to the end zone for RZ King Mike Evans.

Ultimate Revenge Game

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football

Industry folks looooove to roll their eyes at the notion of a revenge game (despite nearly every player in the league admitting it’s a real thing). But even the most jaded of sports media pros won’t be able to resist cruising down narrative street when Russell Wilson and the Broncos travel to Seattle on Monday Night Football to close Week 1.

Unfortunately, the drama may be the only element keeping this game entertaining. Currently, BetMGM has the over/under set at 41.5 , making it the lowest projected point total for the entire week.

I’m going to smash the OVER on that. Even with two run-heavy squads facing off, there are simply too many elite fantasy pieces (and egos) involved for this game to be a clunker.

Drew Lock may not be a consistent producer, but (with the exception of two weeks at the end of 2021) he’s never had three elite pass-catchers at his disposal. And dude likes to push the ball. I’m not saying things won’t get messy or that Lock won’t toss a handful of picks, but I think — even versus his old defense — he could manage 2-3 scores while chasing points (and pride).

This game should additionally serve as a coming out party for Albert Okwuegbunam. One of Dalton Del Don’s favorite summer sleepers , Albert O is a big target (6-foot-5 and 258 pounds) with reliable hands. He’ll also be taking on a Seahawks defense that gave up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing TEs last year.

The fantasy juice in this matchup is legit. Sometimes a player’s move lessens the squeeze … but not when they have so much to prove.

