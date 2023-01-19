Fantasy Football: Three players we're excited to draft in 2023

At some point every fantasy football season, we all wish we could have drafted a particular player. Even if our team is winning, there's a bit of FOMO that comes in when you don't have that superstar player or surprise waiver wire pick on your roster.

This feeling becomes even more pronounced when the season is over, and we start thinking about which players we want on our teams in the next year. So, too, do our analysts feel the same way — that's why Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens and Tank Williams reveal the players they're more excited to draft in 2023 in the video above!

Three players we want in 2023 fantasy

Andy kicks things off with Houston Texans running back, Dameon Pierce. Pierce had plenty of moments in his rookie year, and at one time looked like THE draft steal of 2022. Unfortunately, the Texans' mediocrity mixed with a season-ending injury to Pierce in Week 14 ruined the end of his fantasy debut. Nonetheless, we saw firsthand the talent the young running back possesses, and Andy will be drafting him much, much higher in 2023 than he was in 2022.

Dameon Pierce will be a popular fantasy pick in 2023. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Matt sticks with players going into their second year in 2023, with New York Jets wide receiver, Garrett Wilson. Wilson had some monster moments in his rookie year, showcasing both talent and ability no matter who was at quarterback for the Jets. Here's to hoping Gang Green gets some stability at signal-caller in 2023, further boosting Wilson's fantasy floor.

Let's just keep it with the (former) rookies, shall we? Tank goes with Christian Watson as the player he's most excited to draft in 2023, a wide receiver who had plenty of "wow" plays the moment he entered Aaron Rodgers' circle of trust in Green Bay.

Check out their full breakdown in the video above. Who are you excited to draft in 2023?