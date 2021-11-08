Fantasy football: Surprising results and a look at the waiver wire heading into Week 10

Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore hangs on as Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers tries to make a tackle Thursday in Indianapolis. Moore is trending in the right direction as a potential fantasy football asset.

The more we think we know about the NFL, the more we realize we don’t know that much after all.

The streaking Cowboys should handle the Broncos at home, right? Nope. The Cowboys were held scoreless through three quarters and Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper were all held out of the end zone.

The Rams should come out on top against a Titans team that just lost Derrick Henry, yeah? Nuh-uh. The Rams trailed 21-3 at halftime, and Matthew Stafford threw two picks, including a pick six, in the loss.

Well, there’s no way the Jaguars will give the Bills a competitive game. Wrong again. Josh Allen ended up turning the ball over three times in the upset as the Bills failed to score a touchdown.

Despite those surprising results, some players stayed consistent contributors. Cordarrelle Patterson, for instance, continued to be an outstanding asset, accounting for 136 total yards for the now .500 Falcons. Matt Ryan also accounted for three touchdowns and made use of players such as Russell Gage and Olamide Zaccheaus, the former catching seven passes for 64 yards and the latter hauling in three passes for 58 yards and two scores.

Lamar Jackson was the biggest name to have a good day as he threw for 266 yards and three scores. He added 120 rushing yards to log the best day for a QB.

The best fantasy rushers included Nick Chubb, James Conner and Joe Mixon. Alvin Kamara and both Broncos backs, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon, also helped fantasy managers Sunday.

Through the air was a bit of a different story with rookies and secondary targets proving valuable. DeVonta Smith, Tim Patrick and Olamide Zaccheaus had big days.

More injuries this week and evolving developments have made more players viable for fantasy. Here's a look at some names on the waiver wire heading into Week 10 of NFL action:

Elijah Moore, Jets: The rookie finally had a breakout game, catching seven passes for 84 yards and scoring twice. He's been targeted at least six times in three straight games.

Devonta Freeman, Ravens: He led the Ravens with 79 rushing yards and scored on a 5-yard reception. He's on a quiet three-game scoring streak and next faces Miami on Thursday night.

Jordan Howard, Eagles: Howard found the end zone yet again, making it three scores over the past two games. An even better sign for the veteran is he had a team-high 17 carries.

Donovan Peoples-Jones: The fact that Odell Beckham is definitely out of the picture now makes it possible for Peoples-Jones to be a somewhat consistent deep threat. He returned to the field after a groin injury and caught just two passes, but one was a 60-yard touchdown.

Brandon Bolden, Patriots: Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are both in danger of missing next week with head injuries. If that holds, Bolden will take over most of their duties. He relieved both of those backs with 54 rushing yards on eight carries and caught two passes for 27 yards.

Ty Johnson, Jets: For the fourth straight game he's put up very decent numbers and continues to be widely available. He rushed just four times for 21 yards but had two catches for 40 yards and a TD. His style is conducive to a team that tends to trail.

Russell Gage, Falcons: After turning in a dud last week, Gage got more involved with the offense, which is missing Calvin Ridley indefinitely. Gage caught seven passes for 64 yards in a win, which makes it more likely that he'll continue to be involved.

Le'Veon Bell, Ravens: At this point I'd keep him a lower priority than Freeman, but the veteran rushed 11 times for 48 yards and a score Sunday. The next two matchups are favorable.

Eno Benjamin, Cardinals: If Chase Edmonds stays out next week after suffering an ankle injury, Benjamin could get more touches, as he did Sunday. He rushed nine time for 39 yards and a score. James Conner will be the leader of the backfield if Edmonds remains out, though.

Adrian Peterson, Titans: Now that it's clear Peterson was signed to take the bulk of the carries in place of Henry, look for the vet if you need depth. He scored and rushed 10 times for 21 yards. Although that's not a lot of yardage, he led the backfield in attempts.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers: The preseason hype was big, but things haven't panned out for the second-year wideout. It looks as if he might be turning things around, though. He caught six passes for 89 yards and scored Sunday.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens: The rookie has caught at least three passes in three straight games and faces a run of good matchups coming up. He could blow up soon.

