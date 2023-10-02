Fantasy football stock watch: Texans, Cardinals offenses have been surprisingly effective

The bumps and bruises are starting to add up, with health and depth being key attributes for the teams who've been the most successful through the first four weeks of the NFL season.

On the other hand, injuries have also allowed a number of players to step forward and shoulder a greater amount of responsibility on their teams. This week's injury report will need to be monitored closely to see just how much some of the players we've listed this week will have an opportunity to sizzle ... and which ones may continue to fizzle.

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 4:

Sizzlers

QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans: Stroud has turned the Houston passing offense into a machine, jelling nicely with young wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell. The rookie ranks fourth in the NFL in passing yards, ahead of the likes of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes and others, making him a legit QB1 in leagues of 12 teams and up.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos: McLaughlin seized his opportunity after starter Javonte Williams went down with an injury, totaling over 100 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown. It was somewhat surprising coach Sean Payton turned to McLaughlin, not Samaje Perine, but it paid dividends.

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers: Warren has shown tremendous hands out of the backfield, and while he isn’t likely to supplant Najee Harris as the primary back, his usage and targets could go up if QB Kenny Pickett has to miss time. Backup Mitchell Trubisky will likely rely on more short and intermediate passes, which is great news for Warren.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders: Meyers was a bit of a flop in Week 4, accounting for just two grabs and 33 yards, but watch Davante Adams' status this week. The star wideout left with a shoulder injury and could be limited this week. If Adams is out, Meyers will be a WR2 in most fantasy leagues.

WR Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals: Unheralded QB Josh Dobbs has bloomed in the desert, directing what is actually an NFL-caliber offense after all. Wilson burst on the scene with his first two NFL scores in Week 4, but he has had 56 or more receiving yards in each of his past three outings.

Fizzlers

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: If you spent a high draft pick on Burrow, you’re likely at the bottom of your fantasy league standings. He's the first quarterback in NFL history to attempt at least 150 passes in his team’s first four games and average less than five yards per attempt. While you obviously cannot drop him, it’s time to find an alternative. To make matters worse, wide receiver Tee Higgins could miss some time with a fractured rib.

RB Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers: To be fair, Sanders was dealing with a groin injury, which hampered his Week 4 production. But that doesn’t explain his poor stats in every other game. He is averaging just 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, and he has scored just once. He has at least three catches in every game, but that's not enough to offset his deficiency in the running game.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos: While Jeudy led the team with 52 receiving yards vs. the Bears, he has just 11 total catches in his three games and hasn’t sniffed the end zone. QB Russell Wilson seems to have a better rapport with Courtland Sutton.

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: Pickens had his worst game of the season in Week 4, managing just 25 yards on three grabs. That may have more to do with the mid-game quarterback change, but Mitchell Trubisky just doesn't look like he's on the same page with his receivers.

TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons: Pitts has continued to underachieve, even when adjusting for Desmond Ridder's mediocre play at quarterback. That hasn’t stopped fellow tight end Jonnu Smith from excelling, though. With just 11 grabs and 121 yards through four games, Pitts barely registers as a TE2 in most fantasy leagues.

