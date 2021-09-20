Fantasy football stock watch: Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr stepping forward

Sunday was not a good day for starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Four of them had to leave their games due to injuries -- and it looks like more than one won't be ready to start their team's next game. However, there have been a few pleasant surprises at the quarterback position as well.

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 2:

Sizzlers

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos: The Denver offense has fit Bridgewater like a glove. He has excelled over the first two games, totaling almost 600 passing yards. Yet to throw an interception, Bridgewater has played well with an underrated cast of talented receivers and the Broncos are 2-0.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has led the Broncos to a pair of season-opening wins and has yet to throw an interception.

QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders: Similarly, we've seen a very different Raiders team this year, as some of their investments starting to pay off. Carr is off to the best start of his career, averaging over 400 yards per game with four TDs and one interception.

WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp has been a regular presence on the weekly highlight reels with three touchdowns in two games. The chemistry with new QB Matthew Stafford has been fantasy gold.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: Lockett didn't have the consistency DK Metcalf displayed last season, but he's has done nothing but excel with two monster fantasy weeks to open the season.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team: It's not every week a backup quarterback steps in and plays at a high level. But Taylor Heinicke targeted McLaurin a team-high 14 times on Thursday, good for 11 receptions, 107 yards, and a touchdown.

Fizzlers

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: Edwards-Helaire has been bottled up to start the season and his usage in the passing game dropped to zero this past week. One issue: the Chiefs could find themselves in a lot of shootouts this season, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes looking downfield more and Edwards-Helaire staying in to block.

WR D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars: He clearly has the talent and the opportunity but Jacksonville's offense is learning on the fly with new quarterback Trevor Lawrence and new head coach Urban Meyer. Chark has been targeted 16 times in two weeks but has just four receptions.

WR Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: Cooper is a talented player, but his start to the season is indicative of the risk that comes with a Dallas wide receiver. In Week 1 he was targeted 17 times but in Week 2, just five, catching a pedestrian three for 24 yards.

WR Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tampa Bay is similar to Dallas in that they have a lot of mouths to feed on offense. Against Atlanta, Brown had one reception as QB Tom Brady found mismatches elsewhere among his five TD passes.

WR Corey Davis, New York Jets: It's more a reflection of the offense in general but it looks like it's going to be a long season for Davis. Opposing defenses will likely focus on neutralizing the Jets' primary offensive threat.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Teddy Bridgewater shows precision