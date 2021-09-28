Fantasy football stock watch: Steelers' Najee Harris rises to the challenge

One of the keys to fantasy football success is having productive running backs. While some high-profile backs may have slow getting out of the gate this season, this past week served as an indication that those slow starts could be short-lived anomalies. Remember, it's a long season -- and this year, it's even longer.

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 3:

Sizzlers

RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers: With seemingly every Pittsburgh receiver either struggling or injured, Harris may be the team's one remaining threat on offense. He had an astonishing 14 receptions on 19 targets for 102 yards, as well another 40 yards rushing.

Steelers running back Najee Harris saw his usage in the passing game skyrocket in Week 3 with 19 targets from QB Ben Roethlisberger.

RB Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: After Hunt exploded for 155 combined yards and a touchdown vs. Chicago, should he be considered the Browns' top back? Up until now Hunt has always been the 1B to Nick Chubb, but now it's not so clear.

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: It was quietly a big week for Barkley, just as his fantasy managers were getting antsy. While Barkley answered the call with 94 total yards and a touchdown, it was more his heavy usage (16 rushing attempts, seven targets) that should help to ease concerns.

RB James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacksonville finally figured out that Robinson simply gets results. He was the lone offensive bright spot on Sunday, shouldering the load with 134 yards combined and a score.

WR Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers: The only concern with Williams is that his target count has been going down from 12 to 10 to 9 but he's scored in every game thus far, including twice this past week. With Justin Herbert at the helm, there is no reason to think that will change anytime soon.

Fizzlers

RB Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: There are just too many mouths to feed in Tampa Bay and Jones has been the odd man out. He now has just 15 carries and one reception through three games and has more fumbles (1) than touchdowns (0).

RB Ty'Son Williams, Baltimore Ravens: Latavius Murray has found a home in Baltimore as Williams took a back seat with just five carries against Detroit. The rookie was forced into action out of necessity early in the season but has been trending down each week since.

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: After three weeks of pedestrian totals, it's time to call this a trend. Matthew Stafford clearly has eyes for others and while Woods is averaging just over six targets a game after averaging 8.6 per game in 2020.

WR Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears: It's more reflective of the shaky state of the quarterback position in Chicago, but the entire receiving group has taken a hit. Justin Fields just isn't ready, Andy Dalton isn't what he used to be and Nick Foles is most likely not going to be the answer either.

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers: Quarterbacks click with certain receivers and Sam Darnold clearly prefers to keep the ball underneath instead of taking high-risk shots downfield. Big-play threat Anderson has just five receptions in three games to start the season. Perhaps his usage will tick up if Carolina gets behind but with the Panthers continuing to win games, it's a worry for Anderson going forward.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: Najee Harris up, Ronald Jones down