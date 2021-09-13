Fantasy football stock watch: Jameis Winston, Tyrod Taylor quiet critics

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 1:

Sizzlers

QB Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints: Throwing for just 148 yards against Green Bay, his performance was far from perfect. Still, Winston hit on several big plays in his first start for the Saints, with five of them going for touchdowns.

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: The Lions will likely be forced to throw the ball a lot this season. Goff will reap the benefits, as he did in a losing effort against San Francisco. His 57 attempts translated into 338 yards and three scores.

QB Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans: There were more questions than answers for the Texans at quarterback headed into Week 1. Taylor silenced the critics in an efficient 37-21 victory over Jacksonville, completing 21 of 33 passes for 291 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw for 291 yards and ran for 40 more in Week 1 against the Jaguars.

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: Samuel torched the Lions for 189 receiving yards and a TD, making a clear case for himself as the Niners' No. 1 wideout.

TE Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gronk looked young, big and athletic as Tom Brady hit him for strike after strike against Dallas. Gronkowski caught all eight of his targets for 90 yards and two scores.

Fizzlers

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: The story of the week will be how poor Green Bay looked against the Saints. Rodgers managed just 133 passing yards and two interceptions.

RB Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers: It's unfortunate but once again, after looking like a good fantasy play in Week 1 carrying the ball twice for 20 yards, Mostert had to leave early due to a knee injury. His status is up in the air for Week 2.

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: While Barkley has received full medical clearance to resume football activities, he won't be a workhorse back right away. Fantasy managers who drafted Barkley in the first round can't expect him to be much more than a flex play until the Giants take the training wheels off.

WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans: The Tennessee offense struggled in general and Jones was no exception, catching just three of his six targets. The Titans have some offensive line problems to fix with Chandler Jones sacking Ryan Tannehill five times in Week 1.

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: It is always a gamble playing a Buccaneers receiver with so many mouths to feed in their offense. This week, Evans went hungry with just three catches for 24 yards.

