Fantasy football stock watch: AJ Dillon, Rhamondre Stevenson rise to the occasion

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 10:

Sizzlers

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots: Replacing the concussed Damien Harris against a formidable Cleveland run defense, Stevenson rumbled for 100 yards with a pair of touchdowns, and was also active in the receiving game. Harris may be back this week, but Stevenson has shown he needs to be on the field as well.

RB AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers: Dillon was already starting to score well in fantasy, but with Aaron Jones now expected to miss time with a sprained knee ligament, Dillon should thrive in a high-powered Green Bay offense that likes to run the ball in bad weather.

A.J. Dillon stepped into the main running back role for the Packers on Sunday night when Aaron Jones sprained his knee and accounted for 128 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

RB Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs: His 43 rushing yards against Las Vegas were adequate, but his nine receptions for 101 yards receiving and a touchdown almost make Clyde Edwards-Helaire's return date almost irrelevant.

RB D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns: While Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt wait in the wings, Johnson has carved out a role for himself once they return. His 157 total yards vs. New England shows he's a must-start in fantasy when he's the lead back.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team: Gibson's shin injury was expected to curtail his fantasy value for the rest of the season. If 24 rushing attempts with 78 all-purpose yards along with two touchdowns against a tough Tampa Bay run defense is any indication, Gibson should be just fine.

Fizzlers

RB Adrian Peterson, Tennessee Titans: There's a reason why the old war horse was in the pasture. Peterson is good insurance for the Titans and a positive locker room presence, but his days of being the focal point of an offense are behind him.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos: With just five receptions total in his last three games, the Denver offense has struggled to get Sutton the ball. With a bye in Week 11 and a matchup with the Chargers secondary after that, things only appear to be getting worse.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: Lockett has always had his ups and downs. Against the Packers, he managed to convert eight targets into just two receptions for 23 yards. With a string of difficult pass defenses yet to come on Seattle's schedule, his volatility makes for a challenging start/sit decision each week.

TE T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: Apart from D'Andre Swift running behind a good offensive line, there isn't much else to cheer about in Detroit. The passing game has disappeared entirely, taking Hockenson's fantasy value with it. He failed to record a reception in an overtime tie vs. Pittsburgh.

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins: Opposing defenses have been paying a lot more attention to Gesicki lately. He was targeted seven times Sunday, matching his season average, but he didn't catch any of them.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: AJ Dillon up, T.J. Hockenson down