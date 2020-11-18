Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Rookies to watch in the second half

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is joined by Hayden Winks of Rotoworld to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 11 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Hayden dive into some key stats and trends ahead of Week 10, including the top wide receivers and tight ends in air yards from the last four weeks (Josh Reynolds, anyone?), and D’Andre Swift’s breakout in Week 10.

There are some trends Matt and Hayden don’t like, though, including Travis Fulgham’s outlook now that Jalen Reagor is healthy, Russell Wilson’s struggles the last two weeks, and J.D. McKissic’s emergence alongside Alex Smith.

Next up, Matt and Hayden engage in their weekly edition of “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded in Week 10 and a defense they expect to get demolished in Week 11.

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

