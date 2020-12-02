Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 13 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Dalton dive into some key stats and trends ahead of Week 13, including Kirk Cousins’ recent production, Austin Ekeler’s successful return, the Lions’ offensive outlook sans Matt Patricia, and more.

There are some trends Matt and Dalton don’t like, though, including the state of the Texans WR corps now that Will Fuller has been suspended, some offensive struggles for Kyler Murray, and potential worry for the #LetRussCook movement.

Next up, Matt and Dalton engage in their weekly edition of “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded in Week 12 and a defense they expect to get demolished in Week 13.

