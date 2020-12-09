Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Jonathan Taylor, DeAndre Hopkins and Big Ben

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon are back to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 14 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Dalton dive into some key stats and trends ahead of Week 14, including a quintet of running backs like Wayne Gallman, Jr., Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb who’ve put up monster stat lines in small sample sizes and more.

There are some trends Matt and Dalton don’t like, though, including the route tree of Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Ben Roethlisberger’s recent passing performance.

Next up, Matt and Dalton engage in their weekly edition of “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded in Week 13 and a defense they expect to get demolished in Week 14.

Follow Dalton: @daltondeldon

Follow Matt: @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts