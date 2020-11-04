Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: JaMycal Hasty vs. Ezekiel Elliott ROS and what's up with Marquise Brown?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are here to talk about all the major fantasy trends heading into Week 9 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Matt and Dalton dive into some key stats and trends ahead of Week 9, including the top/bottom teams in pass/rush rate on 1st and 2nd down, since Week 5, the breakdown of the Indianapolis Colts backfield, and more.

There are some trends Matt and Dalton don’t like, though, including what could happen to breakout RB James Robinson’s output now that the Jaguars are set to start Jake Luton at QB in place of an injured Gardner Minshew. They also discuss the various 49er injuries, and the warning signs surrounding Marquise Brown’s fantasy outlook.

Finally, Matt and Dalton engage in their new segment titled “Who Got Shelled,” where they discuss a defense that got absolutely bombarded in Week 8 and a defense they expect to get demolished in Week 9.

