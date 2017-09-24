Fantasy football start/sit Week 3: What to do with Jay Cutler

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Cutler led the Dolphins offense with ease in Week 2. We look ahead to Week 3 and break down the fantasy impact.

The surprise signing of Jay Cutler by the Miami Dolphins this offseason paid off in the Dolphins first regular-season game. The 12-year veteran played well Sunday, completing 24-of-33 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Also of note, Cutler did not have any turnovers in the outing.

The Dolphins travel again this week to face their division rivals New York Jets at the Meadowlands. The Jets have given up only 448 passing yards to opposing offenses through two games, but they have allowed five passing touchdowns in that same span. That is a tie for the second most touchdowns given up by an NFL defense.

Fantasy impact: Cutler is still building chemistry with his top receivers, and Week 2 was a great first step. His numbers are not mind-blowing, but he was efficient and secure with the ball. Even at home, the Jets defense is not a real threat. Cutler should be able to click well with receivers again this week.

Recommendation: Start

More from sbnation.com: