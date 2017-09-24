Fantasy football start/sit Week 3: What to do with Charles Clay

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Clay is set to play in Week 3 but may not be worth starting. We break down the fantasy implications.

Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay is set to start against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Clay has seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown through two games this season.

Most of his production came in Week 1 against the lowly New York Jets. Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Clay was bottled up. He caught three passes for just 23 yards in that game.

Fantasy impact: Given the tough upcoming matchup against the Broncos, starting Clay is a gamble. Perhaps the upside is the Broncos cornerbacks will likely have the outside covered. That might leave room for Clay as a safety valve up the middle.

Still, even in a best-case scenario, it’s tough to trust Clay this week. The fact that the game is at home is a plus, but it likely won’t be enough to push fantasy owners over the edge and start him. In this case, it might be best to leave Clay on the sidelines.

Recommendation: Sit