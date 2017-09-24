Fantasy football start/sit Week 3: What to do with Antonio Gates

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Gates made history Sunday, but here is why his fantasy stock remains low.

Antonio Gates broke Tony Gonzalez’s tight end touchdown record Sunday in the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. That is the only bright spot about Gates this season. The Chargers great has only had four receptions for 28 yards through the first two games. In his record-breaking game, he was outplayed by sophomore TE Hunter Henry by five catches and 69 yards.

The Chargers TEs are going up against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. Through two games the Chiefs defense has kept opposing tight ends out the end zone, but they have also given up 140 passing yards. The Chiefs are also missing Eric Berry in the middle.

Fantasy impact: Gates’ record-breaking touchdown was an exclamation point on his career, literally. The torch has pretty much been passed from the seasoned TE to Henry. He may play decoy for the offense, but Henry is going to get more targets, receptions, and touchdowns all season. Gates will not do much for owners Sunday.

Recommendation: Sit

