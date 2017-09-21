Fantasy Football start/sit advice, Rams vs. 49ers TNF: Carlos Hyde

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Hyde’s fantasy value remains strong as the 49ers face another tough defense.

Carlos Hyde is the one bright spot in the San Francisco 49ers offense the first two weeks of the season. Sunday he rushed 15 times for 124 yards and caught three passes for 19 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Week 1 he gained 78 yards from scrimmage against the Carolina Panthers. The 49ers lost both outings.

Hyde’s play is encouraging considering the defenses he has faced early. The Seahawks and Panthers are both good defenses against the run. This week, he will have to go against the Los Angeles Rams, another very tough defense.

Fantasy impact: Hyde is proving his fantasy value week after week with the odds stacked against him. Owners who are nervous about the 49ers’ schedule should not have any reservation starting Hyde. He has not found the end zone, however, the fourth year back is the top threat in the running and short passing game and his fantasy value is strong.

Recommendation: Start

More from sbnation.com: