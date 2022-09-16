Fantasy football start or sit advice for Tennessee Titans in Week 2

After dropping their season-opener against the New York Giants in Week 1, the Tennessee Titans will look to bounce back against one of the best teams in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills, in Week 2.

Tennessee is a massive underdog to Buffalo, with the Bills being favored by 9.5 points. However, the Titans have gotten the better of the Bills in each of the last two years in a pair of meetings in which Tennessee was the underdog.

Also of note, the Titans have scored 42 and 34 points against the Bills in their last two meetings, respectively, so the potential is there for a high-scoring affair.

As far as their top fantasy football options were concerned, there wasn’t much to like in Week 1.

It was a slow start for guys like running back Derrick Henry, tight end Austin Hooper and wide receivers Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Rookies Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips certainly flashed, but we’re still taking the wait-and-see approach with both before inserting them into lineups.

The Titans’ two best assets were quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Dontrell Hillard. Tannehill finished as QB12 for the week, while Hilliard was RB7 in PPR.

With all that in mind, here’s some start or sit advice for Titans players in a difficult Week 2 matchup.

QB Ryan Tannehill: Sit

After sporting the No. 1 pass defense in 2021, the Bills got off to a strong start in that area in Week 1, stifling a high-powered Rams passing attack to the tune of 191 yards. Buffalo also added seven sacks.

Tannehill has seen mixed results against the Bills in recent years. In 2020, he threw for 195 yards and three scores, while also adding 42 yards and a score on the ground. In 2021, he threw for 215 yards and one pick, but added a rushing touchdown.

Tannehill will have the benefit of not having to deal with Tre’Davious White in this game, but the Bills’ improved pass-rush against Tennessee’s new-look offensive line remains a concern.

Tannehill is a borderline starter in 12-team leagues and there is the potential for him to have a big week in a possible shootout, but you can probably find quarterbacks with better matchups on the waiver wire.

RB Derrick Henry: Start

While you should never sit Derrick Henry, there is reason for concern this week. The King will meet a Bills defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards in Week 1.

However, Buffalo might be shorthanded upfront, as both defensive linemen Ed Oliver and Tim Settle did not practice on the first injury report of the week. Losing Oliver in particular for this game would be a big blow to Buffalo’s run defense.

In his last meeting with the Bills in 2021, The King finished with 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns. Buffalo has done a good job against Henry in their other three meetings since 2018, though.

RB Dontrell Hilliard: Sit

Hilliard was one of the bigger surprises in Week 1, but expecting him to be as efficient as he was last week isn’t reasonable. Tennessee’s No. 2 back saw just 11 snaps with Henry dominating touches.

Hilliard isn’t deployable in lineups, especially in a matchup against a very tough Bills defense. Keep him on your bench, as his only value is as a handcuff to Henry.

WR Robert Woods: Sit

Woods saw just two targets in Week 1, ranking tied for fifth on the team. He reeled in one of them for for 13 yards. Better days will come for the veteran, but right now he’s impossible to trust until we see a more consistent connection with Tannehill.

WR Kyle Philips: Sit

Philips led all Titans receivers in targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (66) in Week 1. It was an impressive debut for the rookie, who is now on the radar for fantasy purposes in PPR formats.

However, he also saw just 26 snaps in the contest. Until we see his snaps go up and Tannehill continue to favor him on a consistent basis, Philips isn’t a lineup option.

WR Treylon Burks: Sit

Burks was another impressive rookie in Week 1, finishing second in targets (five) and receptions (three), and third in receiving yards (55). There’s no doubt the rookie flashed his immense promise, and it was clear there’s promise in his connection with Tannehill, also.

But like Philips, Burks didn’t see a ton of snaps, as he was only on the field for 22. This is another situation where playing time is a concern, thus Burks should be left on benches for now. He should be rostered in all formats, though.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: Sit

Westbrook-Ikhine had a shot at fantasy relevance this season thanks to his being one of the only wideouts on the roster with experience playing with Tannehill, but that didn’t help him in Week 1.

NWI saw just two targets, which he turned into one catch for 13 yards. Like the rest of Tennessee’s wideouts, we simply didn’t see enough to project Westbrook-Ikhine as a starter in Week 2.

TE Austin Hooper: Sit

Hooper was supposed to provide an upgrade as the starter at tight end, but he looked like anything but that in Week 1. Hooper was very quiet, catching his lone target for six yards.

What’s more alarming is that Hooper was out-snapped by fellow tight end Geoff Swaim, who saw seven more (44-37). Neither Hooper nor Swaim are fantasy relevant right now.

Titans D/ST: Sit

Starting any defense against arguably the best offense in the NFL is never a good idea. That is the situation the Titans’ D/ST faces in Week 2.

Buffalo’s offense looked sensational in Week 1, dropping 31 points on a talented Rams defense that looked to be no match. The only blemishes were four turnovers committed, two of which came via interceptions.

Josh Allen might be the best quarterback in the NFL, and he has several ways he can burn a defense. Add to that the fact that he has a slew of talented weapons at his disposal and this creates a matchup you want to avoid.

