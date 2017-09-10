Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Martavis Bryant

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant has the opportunity to take the Steelers offense to the next level in 2017.

Martavis Bryant returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers talented wide receiving corps after serving his one-year suspension. The Clemson product was electric during his first two seasons playing the perfect complement to Antonio Brown. Bryant turned in top 15 WR fantasy seasons in 2015 and 2016, which makes him a high-upside WR2 candidate this season.

The Steelers must have confidence in Martavis after dealing Sammie Coates, a WR with a similar skill set but not as talented, to the Cleveland Browns. Bryant will be looking at favorable matchups all season no matter who the Steelers play due to their offensive firepower around Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, and Antonio Brown.

Fantasy Impact:

Bryant hasn't played in a meaningful football game in over a year, and I see him having a welcome back party in Cleveland this weekend. The Browns just released their best cornerback, Joe Haden, who was picked up by...the Steelers. So Haden will be watching his old teammates get torched from the other sideline. Cleveland doesn't have anyone who can guard Brown let alone stop any of the Steelers’ other weapons.

Bryant will feast on favorable 1v1 matchups all Sunday afternoon, giving him a really high ceiling this weekend. He might be a little rusty to start the game, but I don't trust a Browns secondary that is worse than last year and has no Myles Garrett coming off the edge.

Recommendation: START