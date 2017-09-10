Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Running backs

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Best options: QB | RB| WR | TE

Week 1 of the fantasy football season is here, and we're back with another crop of start/sit options. Week 1 is always the most challenging week to find quality under-the-radar picks and traps to avoid, but this weekend, those spots seem pretty clearly defined.

With that in mind, we'll pick running backs who should exceed expectations in Week 1, along with three you should probably sit.

Start

I can barely contain my excitement to see what kind of impact McCaffrey is going to have on the league and in fantasy football. He has been such a dynamic force as a college player at Stanford and even in his brief preseason appearances. Now, he gets a homecoming of sorts in Santa Clara to show his stuff. With Cam Newton easing back into form off shoulder surgery, I think McCaffrey drives the bus this weekend against a defense that was atrocious against the run last season.

The Chargers have always been a bit leaky against the run and they’re missing their middle linebacker this week, which should give Anderson plenty of room to run and reach the second level. This is a big spot for Anderson to take control of the carries in a crowded Broncos backfield. I expect him to make a statement in this one.

This is more of a recommendation for PPR leagues, as Montgomery might struggle here a bit as a runner but has a chance to put up a pretty big number when factoring in receptions and receiving yards. Against this defense, it would hardly surprise if Aaron Rodgers dumped off early and often to his backs, and Montgomery is the prime benefactor there.

Sit

His time will come, and he will be a volume beast soon enough. But this week, coming off a preseason injury and facing a defense that will surely be extra fired up in Houston after what the city has endured, it’s a real tough spot for any running back, let alone a rookie on a shaky offense.

Aaron Donald is almost certainly not going to play for the Rams, which would normally help Gore. But with Andrew Luck and center Ryan Kelly also out, this is a bad situation developing on the road. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

The Jets are going to threaten the 2008 Lions for 0-16 futility and Powell, despite his talent and opportunity in this shell of an offense, is going to struggle mightily to get things going against a Bills team that has its own issues and could be viewing this game as a rare opportunity to get a win. Plus, Matt Forte is still here. Avoid this mess if possible.



