Fantasy football start/sit advice, Chiefs vs. Patriots TNF: Mike Gillislee

Gillislee has potential goal line opportunities, but will his health cooperate? We break down the fantasy implications.

Running back Mike Gillislee spent the past two years as a backup to LeSean McCoy with the Buffalo Bills, but he’s always been solid when given the chance to shine. Last season, Gillislee scored nine touchdowns and averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, making him close to a standalone fantasy asset even with McCoy dominating touches.

Gillislee signed with the New England Patriots, who are looking for a new goal line back with LeGarrette Blount off to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Gillislee missed most of the preseason with a hamstring injury and the depth chart is crowded with him, James White, Rex Burkhead, and Dion Lewis all in the mix.

Fantasy impact: Bill Belichick was pretty blunt about Gillislee’s status, saying he “has some ground to make up” after missing time with the injury. It’s entirely possible Gillislee still plays a significant role this season, but fantasy owners should approach him with caution early in the season. The Chiefs gave up only the 15th-most fantasy points to running backs last year.

Recommendation: Start if you’re desperate

