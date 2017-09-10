Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Sammy Watkins

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A late arrival to camp, can Watkins pick up the offense fast enough to have an explosive Week 1? We look at the fantasy impact.

The Los Angeles Rams have to be stoked to have Sammy Watkins on board. Unfortunately, his late arrival in camp put him in a pinch to learn a new offense and jell with a new quarterback. That will be a big factor for Watkins against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

The Colts defense is brand new as well with potentially six starters who were not on an NFL roster a year ago. Watkins should be able to exploit them under normal circumstances. This situation, however, is far from normal.

Watkins joined the Rams after the first preseason game in a shocking trade. The fourth-year wideout had about eight practices and two preseason games with his new team before season kickoff. Through two preseason games, Watkins and QB Jared Goff connected only twice on five targets.

Fantasy impact:

Watkins is a deep threat, but his lack of chemistry with Goff is an obvious handicap. Goff struggled in his rookie season last year with the long throws, and things did not seem to change for the sophomore QB in preseason. Right now, Watkins’ ceiling is low. Goff likes the short-pass game and will likely stick to that in Week 1, leaving Watkins out in the cold.

Recommendation: Sit

