Fantasy football start/sit advice, Chiefs vs. Patriots TNF: Tyreek Hill

Hill is an explosive athlete, but he’ll be tested as the Chiefs’ new No. 1 receiver. We break down the fantasy implications.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had a tremendous rookie season. The Chiefs used the 5’10, 185-pound athlete all over the field and he responded with explosive plays nearly every week. Hill finished the year with 12 total touchdowns and 1,836 all-purpose yards, working as a receiver, returner, and even running back.

Now the Chiefs are trying out Hill as their new No. 1 receiver following the release of Jeremy Maclin in the offseason. Hill struggled in the preseason, dropping three passes in the third game and getting just 11 yards on one catch. Nevertheless, he’ll be one of Alex Smith’s top targets when the Chiefs open the season against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy impact: It’s fair to question Hill’s upside, especially since he was prone to dry runs last season (six games where he caught two or fewer passes). Still, his ability to score from anywhere on the field makes him an appealing boom-or-bust option. He should be treated as more of a WR3 this week with the Patriots giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points to receivers last year.

Recommendation: Start if you’re desperate

