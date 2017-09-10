Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Andy Dalton

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The six-year vet has all his weapons but faces a tough pass defense. We break down the fantasy implications.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is facing a big test in Week 1. The Bengals host rivals Baltimore and a new secondary that features some big names, including Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson and Brandon Carr.

Traditionally, the Bengals, specifically A.J. Green, have owned the Ravens, but he missed most of last season with a hamstring injury. Now Green and another touchdown favorite Tyler Eifert are healthy. Dalton should have a good night with his best red-zone receivers on the field.

Last season was unusual for the three-time Pro Bowler. He lost all his receiving weapons to trade or injury. Personally, Dalton had a Pro Bowl season, throwing for 4,206 yards, the second time he threw over 4,000 yards ever in his career. However, he threw only 18 touchdown passes, the lowest number of touchdowns the six-year veteran has ever thrown.

Fantasy Impact:

Dalton’s stock rises tremendously when Green and Eifert are on the field. Though Baltimore’s defense is tough, the Bengals are favored to win by three points. Dalton should net around 20 fantasy points even if the game is slow going. That is average for a mid-tier QB.

Recommendation: Start

