Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 2: J.J. Nelson

Injuries might open the door for some sleepers in the Arizona Cardinals offense. J.J. Nelson could be one of them.

Last week, it would’ve been crazy to consider starting J.J. Nelson. By halftime of the Arizona Cardinals’ eventual loss to Detroit, that still would’ve been the case.

But Nelson did just enough in that second half to give his few, but increasing number of, fantasy owners some hope to start him against a weak Indianapolis Colts defense.

Nelson finished with five catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, including three receptions on a meaningless final drive that was capped off with his touchdown from one yard out.

Fantasy impact:

Of all players that will play against Indy, Nelson is second on the team in targets (six) behind Larry Fitzgerald’s 13. Both David Johnson and John Brown had more targets (nine apiece) last week, but both will be sidelined against the Colts as Johnson is on IR and Brown is listed as “out.” Jermaine Gresham missed practice all week after injuring his ribs as a result of the hit Jarrad Davis laid on him, which Davis was eventually fined for. Backup tight end Troy Niklas was placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury, so those targets have to go somewhere. It’s also worth noting that Kerwynn Williams, Andre Ellington and Chris Johnson will all likely split carries.

Recommendation: Start

