Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 1: Thomas Rawls

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Will Thomas Rawls hold off Eddie Lacy to remain Seattle’s top back? We break down the fantasy implications.

The Seattle Seahawks backfield is a major question mark entering Week 1. In the middle of it is Thomas Rawls, who is listed as the starting running back for Sunday’s clash with the Green Bay Packers.

Despite Seattle signing Eddie Lacy this offseason, he remains the backup to Rawls for now. Also vying for touches are promising youngsters Chris Carson C.J. Prosise, making it hard to feel good about starting any Seahawks running back.

Rawls is probably the best one, but he has been too injury-prone to remain the featured back in Seattle.

Fantasy Impact: Rawls will face a Packers defense that allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs in 2016. He did gash the Packers for 67 yards on 12 carries in what turned into a blowout last year. If Seattle keeps this one close, Rawls perhaps he gets a heavy workload throughout Sunday’s game.

Even so, this backfield is just too big of an unknown to start Rawls.

Recommendation: Sit