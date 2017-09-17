Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 2: Hunter Henry

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After receiving no targets in the Chargers season opener, here is why you should sit Hunter Henry in Week 2.

After a promising rookie season for Hunter Henry, the second-year tight end did not receive a single target during the Los Angeles Chargers season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday. Antonio Gates is still considered the starter and Keenan Allen returned from a torn ACL that ate up many of the opportunities Henry saw in 2016.

The second year Razorback hauled in 36 balls for 478 yards and scored eight touchdowns in his rookie year bringing well-deserved fantasy hype leading into this season. Henry did run into the Denver Broncos who have had a very tough secondary and do not allow many receiving touchdowns but zero targets was pretty bizarre.

Fantasy Impact: Henry’s production will increase as the season goes along but with so many mouths to feed in this offense it will be tough to predict his output week to week. The Chargers take on the Dolphins this weekend who have been pretty average at guarding tight ends from a fantasy perspective but I would not rely on Henry unless you are in a deeper league format.

Recommendation: Sit

