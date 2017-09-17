Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 2: Martavis Bryant

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling in the season opener against the Browns, Bryant is someone you will want to avoid putting in your lineup Week 2.

Martavis Bryant enters Week 2 after looking like someone who was suspended for the entire 2016 season in the opener against the Cleveland Browns. The talented deep threat only caught two of his six targets for a total of 14 yards in Week 1.

The majority of his targets were more than 15 yards down field so the former Clemson product does possess boom or bust potential. The Steelers just could not run the ball consistently against the Browns allowing them to drop a safety over top of Bryant. The problem this week is he plays the stingy Vikings defense in Week 2 that does not give up big plays very often.

Fantasy Impact: Bryant played 50 of 60 offensive snaps in Week 1 and will continue to have his role expanded in the Steelers offense. I wrote last week that Bryant was one of my starts of the week because he was playing the Browns secondary and the majority of the attention will be on Antonio Brown. I was wrong and going to come back around this week saying you should sit Bryant until we see him return to his 2015-2016 form. This will happen in 2017, just not against the Vikings.