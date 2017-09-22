Fantasy football start/sit advice, Week 3

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Check out our weekly starts/sits column for help setting your lineups in Week 3.

We’re only three weeks into the new NFL season, but you may already be doubting some of your fantasy team’s top draft picks. Several big names are already becoming questionable plays, while some unknown names have risen up to become viable starters.

We’ll attempt to sort through the noise and find the guys you need to be starting and benching this week.

Starts

Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Tennessee Titans

The rise of Chris Carson has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. Slowly but surely, the rookie has overtaken veterans Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls for the primary role in Seattle’s offense. That should continue in Week 3 against a middle-of-the-pack Titans defense. Even though Carson’s rise has been sudden, he still should be in your starting lineup in Week 3.

Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Packers’ offense hasn’t been a bit disappointing thus far, though a big reason for that is they’ve faced stout Seahawks and Falcons defenses. Even so, Davante Adams still has 11 catches for 146 yards and one score. That should continue in Week 3 when Green Bay hosts a fading Bengals team. While Cincinnati has a good secondary, Adams should make enough of an impact to remain a starter on your team, especially with Randall Cobb potentially out due to a chest injury. That should lead to a big workload for Adams.

Tennessee Titans RB DeMarco Murray vs. Seattle Seahawks

DeMarco Murray has yet to find the same magic we saw from him in 2016, when he became one of the top fantasy running backs behind a strong Titans offensive line. Against subpar Raiders and Jaguars defenses, Murray could only muster up 69 yards and no scores on 21 carries to go with three grabs for 19 yards. Now, he gets to face a Seahawks defense allowing the fourth-highest yards per carry average (5.2). Start Murray in Week 3.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ passing offense has struggled to put up big numbers though the first two games. Dallas enters Week 3 with the fifth-fewest yards per pass average (5.7). Now, Prescott gets to face a Cardinals defense allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2017. Prescott may not be an every-week starter, but he’s worth starting against a vulnerable Arizona secondary on Monday.

Carolina Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin vs. New Orleans Saints

With Greg Olsen now on injured reserve, Kelvin Benjamin is the top pass catcher in Carolina’s offense. Even with Olsen in the lineup for the first two games, Benjamin put up respectable numbers with seven grabs for 102 yards. Expect his weekly production to rise in a big way now that Olsen can’t be Cam Newton’s favorite target. Even better, Benjamin gets to face a putrid Saints defense allowing the most fantasy points to receivers this season.

Sits

Chicago Bears RB Jordan Howard vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Coming into 2017, Jordan Howard was viewed as a solid pick in the late Round 1 range and feel good about your running back depth. However, Howard has been a major disappointment thus far, partly because of a shoulder injury, but also because rookie Tarik Cohen has looked just as good and is earning touches. Howard has been limited in practice this week due to his injury, and he’s about to face a Steelers defense allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this year.

Indianapolis Colts RB Frank Gore vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts’ offense is a disaster without Andrew Luck. That’s led to Frank Gore struggling to be fantasy relevant this year. He’s running well when he gets the ball, but he has just 88 yards and one score on 24 carries. Making matters worse is rookie Marlon Mack showing a lot of promise, so he should earn more touches going forward. Even against a bad Browns defense, keep Gore on the bench this week.

Cleveland Browns WR Rashard Higgins vs. Indianapolis Colts

One of the young receivers on the rise is Cleveland’s Rashard Higgins. He actually began the year on the practice squad, but injuries led to him being elevated to the active roster for the Browns’ Week 2 matchup with the Ravens. Higgins responded with seven catches for 95 yards. The Browns will rely heavily on him now that Corey Coleman is on injured reserve with a hand injury, which has made Higgins a hot commodity on waiver wires this week. Even so, Higgins still isn’t someone you’re ready to start, especially if the Colts have star cornerback Vontae Davis back from injury.

Read More