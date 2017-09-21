Fantasy Football start/sit advice, Rams vs. 49ers TNF: Todd Gurley

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Is Gurley back to his rookie-of-the-year form? We look at the fantasy impact.

Todd Gurley had his best game since his rookie season Sunday. The third-year rusher ran 16 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. He also caught three passes off four targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Washington. Gurley did fumble twice, losing one of them, but the highlight of his game was an 18-yard touchdown pass where he hurdled a defender on his way to the score.

Throughout his career, Gurley has performed well against the San Francisco 49ers. He has a total of 247 yards and averaged just over four yards per carry through three career games against them.

Fantasy impact: Owners have been waiting to see Gurley return to his rookie form. It is encouraging that he was able to have this break out performance against the ninth-best rushing defense in the league. Gurley should be able to keep this momentum going against division rivals San Francisco. The 49ers are much weaker against the run. Expect Gurley to have another field day this week.

Recommendation: Start

