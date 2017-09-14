Fantasy football start/sit advice, Bengals vs Texans TNF: Joe Mixon

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Mixon didn’t do much in his NFL debut. We break down the fantasy implications.

The Cincinnati Bengals got a talented running back when they selected Joe Mixon in the second round of the NFL Draft. However, Mixon was walking into a crowded backfield, and it showed in the Bengals’ Week 1 loss. Mixon ended his day with just eight carries for 9 yards and catching three passes for 15 yards.

Mixon was well ahead of Jeremy Hill, playing 22 snaps while Hill saw just 10. But he was also behind Giovani Bernard, who played 29 snaps while the Bengals spent the entire game behind in a 20-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Game script could once again be a factor when Cincinnati takes on the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

Fantasy impact: Mixon’s got a lot of talent, but he didn’t get many chances to showcase it in Week 1. Perhaps that will change this week when the Bengals play a Texans defense that gave up 155 rushing yards last week, but for now his fantasy upside is more theoretical than practical. We’ll have to see him get more consistent usage before we can trust him as a weekly starter.

Recommendation: Sit

