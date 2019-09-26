Fantasy Football: Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 4

Week 4 is here and we have reached the first set of byes. With the 49ers and the Jets off this week, hopefully, the only lineup adjustments that you need to handle are replacing George Kittle and Le'Veon Bell.

Before we can get ready for Week 4, lineups need to be set, decisions need to be made and let's take a look at how last week's predictions fared.

Week 3 Results

Start 'Em

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 243 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TD, 1 INT, 46 Rushing YDS, 18.3 PTS

RB: James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers: 43 Rushing Yards, 4 Receptions, 14 Receiving YDS, 7.7 PTS

WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals: 5 Receptions, 36 Receiving YDS, 1 Receiving TD, 14.6 PTS

TE: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys: 3 Receptions, 54 Receiving YDS, 8.4 PTS



Sit 'Em











QB: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions: 201 Passing YDS, 1 Passing TD, 12.1 PTS

RB: Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals: 60 Rushing YDS, 2 Receptions, 34 Receiving YDS, 1 Receiving TD, 17.4 PTS

WR: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears: 6 Receptions, 60 Receiving YDS, 12 PTS

TE: O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 3 Receptions, 66 Receiving YDS, 9.6 PTS







Week 1: 5/8

Week 2: 6/8

Week 3: 4/8

WEEK 4

Start 'Em

QB: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Opponent: vs. Buccaneers



Jared Goff hasn't had the start to the 2019 season that the Rams had in mind after they rewarded the former No. 1 pick with the largest guaranteed contract in NFL History. Luckily in Week 4 the Rams host Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers. While Todd Bowles has improved the Bucs' defense in a short time, the secondary allowed Daniel Jones to come back from an 18-point deficit in his NFL debut. Goff should be a more than safe start.

RB: Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions

Opponent: vs. Chiefs



Story continues

The Lions have gotten off to a great start through the first three weeks. In Week 4 they host the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs. While Matthew Stafford will be able to manage and keep the Lions in the shootout, when it comes to goal-line work, this is the perfect opportunity to feature Kerryon Johnson. The Chiefs' defense allowed Ravens veteran running back Mark Ingram to run for three touchdowns just a week ago. Johnson's coming out party could help hand Patrick Mahomes his first loss of 2019.



WR: Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins

Opponent: at Giants







Terry McLaurin is leading the pack of first-year receivers after yet another standout performance in the team's Week 3 loss to the Bears. The Redskins rookie has burst into fantasy relevance with sixteen receptions and three scores to start his career. Currently slated as WR10 in PPR formats, McLaurin should be rostered in all leagues and with a matchup in the Meadowlands against a Giants secondary that gave up 366 receiving yards to the Buccaneers in Week 3, Terry McLaurin has his easiest matchup yet on the docket.

TE: Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

Opponent: at Cardinals



With the tight end position being as slim as can be, Will Dissly's emergence in Week 3 was a welcome sight to fantasy managers. With three touchdowns over the past two weeks, the second-year standout is one of Russell Wilson's favorite red-zone targets. A Week 4 matchup against a Cardinals defense that got exposed by 34-year old Greg Olsen will have a challenge ahead of them when the Seahawks come to town.

Sit 'Em

QB: Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Opponent: at Ravens



To say that Baker Mayfield has been a fantasy disappointment through the first three weeks of the season would be an understatement. Equipped with an arsenal of talent at his disposal, combined with the expectations the Browns have for the season, this was supposed to be their year to ascend to the postseason. That has not happened. Poor playcalling and poor offensive line play have the Browns sitting at 1-2 heading into Baltimore. Mayfield has always been a gunslinger, but a 70. 3 Passer Rating is not going to get the job done. A redemption game against the Ravens could be the confidence boost the Browns need after Mayfield's costly interception late in Week 17 last December cost the Browns a shot at the postseason.

RB: Wayne Gallman, New York Giants

Opponent: vs. Redskins



Saquon Barkley is out for the foreseeable future and the options Pat Shurmur has to fill the void are less than desirable. Wayne Gallman, a popular waiver-wire addition this week will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the Giants ground attack against the Redskins. The Redskins are looking to avoid an 0-4 start to their season, and after hearing Jonathan Allen postgame after the team's loss to Chicago on Monday night, Gallman will have quite a test ahead of him.

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Opponent: at Dolphins



Mike Williams has a terrific matchup in front of him in South Beach against a deplorable Dolphins squad, but his injury designation should give you pause before putting him in your lineup. The former Clemson star missed practice Wednesday with an undisclosed back injury and is listed as questionable for the Week 4 matchup. Williams' history with back issues should alarm the Chargers coaching staff ahead of a cakewalk road game. Williams missed all of OTA's as a rookie in 2017 after suffering a minor herniated disc. With Keenan Allen thriving and Williams' lengthy injury history, he's a high-risk low-reward option on Sunday.

TE: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

Opponent: vs. Cowboys



The Saints host the undefeated Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in the Superdome. With Drew Brees out of commission for the near future, veteran tight end Jared Cook will have his target share reduced while Teddy Bridgewater fills in. Find another option at tight end.

For a tiered breakdown of each fantasy football position, click below:



