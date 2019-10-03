Fantasy Football: Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5

Week 5 is here and hopefully, your team is at or close to .500 if the first four weeks haven't gone in your favor. If you're contemplating a season-altering trade to salvage what's left of your lineup, make sure to think it through before you click accept. Some stars showed signs of life in Week 4 and others continue to struggle. Week 5 has a ton of matchups that will have stars bounce back.

Before we can get ready for Week 5, lineups need to be set, decisions need to be made and let's take a look at how last week's predictions fared.

Week 4 Results

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Start 'Em

QB: Jared Goff, Rams: 517 Passing YDS, 2 Passing TD, 3 INT, 20.68 PTS

RB: Kerryon Johnson, Lions: 125 Rushing YDS, 2 Receptions, 32 Receiving YDS, 15.7 PTS

WR: Christian Kirk, Cardinals: 4 Receptions, 37 Receiving YDS, 8.3 PTS

TE: Will Dissly, Seahawks: 7 Receptions, 57 Receiving YDS, 1 Receiving TD, 18.7 PTS







Sit 'Em

QB: Baker Mayfield, Browns: 342 Passing YDS, 1 Passing TD, 1 INT, 15.8 PTS

RB: Wayne Gallman, Giants: 63 Rushing YDS, 1 Rushing TD, 6 Receptions, 55 Receiving YDS, 1 Receiving TD, 27.8

WR: Stefon Diggs, Vikings: 7 Receptions, 108 Receiving YDS, 1 Fumble, 15.8 PTS

TE: Jared Cook, Saints: 3 Receptions, 21 Receiving YDS, 5.1 PTS







Week 1: 5/8

Week 2: 6/8

Week 3: 4/8

Week 4: 6/8

WEEK 5

Start 'Em

QB: Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponent: at New Orleans Saints



Story continues

The Buccaneers offense has thrived over the past two games and it appears that Bruce Arians has been able to unlock Jameis Winston when most had given up on the former No. 1 overall pick. The former Florida State Seminole has thrown for at least 380 yards in each of the past two contests. With two dynamic options outside at his disposal in Mike Evans (WR4) and Chris Godwin (WR3), combined with an improved running back tandem of Peyton Barber (RB32) and Ronald Jones (RB30), this Bucs squad has a chance to feast in the Big Easy.

RB: David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Opponent: at Oakland Raiders



We have reached the first London game of 2019 and Sundays are going to be even better. The Bears take on a Raiders defense that will be without Vontaze Burfict who received a season-long suspension as a result of a career of illegal hits. David Montgomery hasn't performed as well as expected but with Mitchell Trubisky not expected to play and Chase Daniel at the helm, Montgomery should receive a healthy workload and if he is going to break out this season, it will be on Sunday across the pond.

WR: Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings



The Giants are somehow at .500 through four games and their offense just bolstered with Golden Tate cleared to play. Daniel Jones has outperformed all expectations and has developed a solid rapport with Sterling Shepard and the latter has established himself as Jones' safety net. Matching up against the Vikings and Xavier Rhodes normally would set off red flags but the veteran cornerback hasn't performed as well as in recent years. According to Pro Football Focus, Rhodes has allowed 19 receptions through four weeks, tied for the eighth-most amongst all qualified cornerbacks.

TE: Benjamin Watson, New England Patriots

Opponent: at Washington Redskins



Ben Watson rejoins the depleted Patriots on their trip to the nation's capital as they try to remain undefeated against a struggling Redskins squad who has yet to capture their first victory. Watson was suspended for the first quarter of the 2019 season after testing positive for testosterone. Now back in the mix, Watson can help fill a void left by Rob Gronkowski that gives Tom Brady yet another target in an already loaded receiving corp.

Sit 'Em

QB: Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts

Opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs



With T.Y. Hilton out of commission in Week 4 against Oakland, Jacoby Brissett struggled to get going. With Hilton's status in doubt yet again, I expect the Chiefs to run the Colts right out of Arrowhead. This will be a big Marlon Mack/Nyheim Hines week with a slim chance of either Eric Ebron or Jack Doyle reaching the end zone, but Brissett doesn't do it for me.

RB: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills



The Bills defense is stout and they've proven to be a handful for opposing running backs through four weeks of the season. The team has held Le'Veon Bell, Joe Mixon, and Sony Michel under each 65 rushing yards, and with an unpredictable Titans offense, this is a week I'd give real consideration into benching Derrick Henry.

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Opponent: vs. Baltimore Ravens



With Antonio Brown removed from the Steelers' depth chart, JuJu Smith-Schuster had a clear path to fantasy stardom. Then Ben Roethlisberger went down and many assumed that Mason Rudolph would step in and lead the charge. He stepped in, but the offense hasn't moved as quickly as expected.

Rudolph doesn't have the leash that Big Ben had to let it fly any time he wished and as a result, Smith-Schuster's target share has plummeted. Through four games the former USC star has just 17 receptions for 258 yards and a single score. It's not ideal. Another thing that isn't ideal? That he will be matched up against Ravens corner Marlon Humphrey on Sunday who held Odell Beckham Jr. to just two catches for 20 yards just a week ago. If you have the depth to bench the Steelers star, do it. If not, don't expect a big outing.

TE: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys

Opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers



I'm out on Jason Witten in Week 5. The former Monday Night Football commentator hasn't eclipsed more than four receptions in any game this season. With Michael Gallup expected to be back in the fold for Dak Prescott and a stingy Packers defense looking to get back in the win column, I'd look elsewhere for tight end production.

For a tiered breakdown of each fantasy football position, click below:



Quarterback Rankings: Week 5

Running Back Rankings: Week 5

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 5

Tight End Rankings: Week 5











Fantasy Football: Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington