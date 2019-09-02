Fantasy Football: Start Em' Sit Em' Week 1

Fantasy Football season is officially among us. If your league hasn't conducted its draft, now is the time to get it done.

Week 1 is one of the most interesting weeks of the fantasy season. You get to see which members of your league know what they're doing, others that could not care less, and those somewhere inbetween.

Week 1 is also the week where the top waiver options will emerge. Last season, the first week of the season introduced fantasy owners to 49ers tight end George Kittle (Week 1: 5 Receptions for 90 Yards, 14 PTS in PPR, finished the season TE3), and Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (Week 1: 71 Rushing Yards, 2 Receptions for 31 Yards, 1 REC TD, 18.2 PTS in PPR, finished the season RB13).

Before we can get ready for Week 2, there are 16 games on the docket that will set the stage for the 2019 NFL season.

While most fantasy owners will roll out their top picks in Week 1 as their starters, its worth taking a look to your bench or even to available players to see if their are certain matchups you can take advantage of.

Start Em'

QB: Russell Wilson, Seahawks:

Opponent: vs. Bengals



The Seahawks lost star receiver Doug Baldwin to retirement early in the offseason but retooled by acquiring rookie standout D.K. Metcalf in April's draft. With Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny ready to lead the ground game, and Russell Wilson happy with a brand new contract, the Seahawks offense should steamroll the Bengals who allowed the third most points to opposing offenses in 2018.







RB: Mark Ingram, Ravens

Opponent: at Dolphins



The Ravens head to South Beach in Week 1 and the NFL will be watching to see the highly anticipated offense that John Harbaugh has been humming about. Lamar Jackson is rested and ready for year number two, and Mark Ingram didn't come on board to take a backseat. The Dolphins have been stockpiling draft picks over the past few days, and their defense will be extremely susceptible.







WR: Kenny Golladay, Lions

Opponent: at Cardinals



Kenny Golladay will look to build on a successful 2018 campaign in Week 1 in the desert. The Cardinals will be without star cornerback Patrick Peterson, who is serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. Golladay should take advantage of this prime matchup and help the Lions start off the season on a high note.







TE: Jared Cook, Saints

Opponent: vs. Texans



Jared Cook joins one of the most dynamic offenses in football after being a bright spot for the Raiders in 2018. He should be in line for a monster target share as the third receiving option for Drew Brees behind Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara. The Texans defense just shipped Jadeveon Clowney off to Seattle and their defense will surely be vulnerable.







Sit Em'

QB: Cam Newton, Panthers

Opponent: vs. Rams



After being shut down late last season, Cam Newton's surgically repaired shoudler should have him primed for a bounce-back campaign. Out of the gate, there should be some concern for the former MVP who suffered a midfoot sprain in preseason. He has been cleared and is set to be ready for the opener, but the Rams' pass rush could get the best of Newton, and any additional setbacks may force Ron Rivera to pull him out of the game.







RB: Derrick Henry, Titans

Opponent: at Browns



The Browns revamped defense should impose fear on anyone on the opposing front this season and that starts with the former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry. The Titans will be without star left tackle Taylor Lewan, who is serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy and will surely be missed.







WR: Josh Gordon, Patriots

Opponent: vs. Steelers



Despite the obvious appeal of seeing how Josh Gordon does after being reinstated, its worth waiting to see how this revamped Patriots offense runs without Rob Gronkowski. Sony Michel and James White will carry the ground attack with Julian Edelman and Gordon on the outside. His volume in a projected shootout on Sunday Night Football will forecast how utilized he will be this season.







TE: Kevin Rudolph, Vikings

Opponent: vs. Falcons



Kirk Cousins will have a multitude of weapons at his disposal against the Falcons. Between Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, Kevin Rudolph, rookie Irv Smith Jr. as well as the recently signed Josh Doctson, the Vikings have options. Rudolph is trending downward and I want no part of it.







