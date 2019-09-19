Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em Week 3

We're now two weeks into fantasy football and hopefully you have a spotless record with consecutive wins or you were able to get back up to .500.

Before we can get ready for Week 3, lineups need to be set, decisions need to be made and let's take a look at how last week's predictions fared.

Week 2 Results

Start 'Em

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: 320 Passing Yards, 3 Passing TD, 3 INT, 19.1 PTS

RB: Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills: 57 Rushing Yards, 1 Rushing TD, 11.7 PTS

WR: Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys: 6 Receptions, 68 Receiving YDS, 12.8 PTS

TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens: 8 Receptions, 112 Receiving YDS, 1 Receiving TD, 25.2 PTS



Sit 'Em











QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: 230 Passing YDS, 1 Passing TD, 2 INT, 8.9 PTS

RB: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams: 63 Rushing YDS, 1 Rushing TD, 3 Receptions, 4 Receiving YDS, 15.7 PTS

WR: Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 Reception, 3 Receiving YDS, 1.3 PTS

TE: David Njoku, Cleveland Browns: 0 Receptions, 0 Receiving YDS, 0 PTS







Week 1: 5/8

Week 2: 6/8

WEEK 3

Start 'Em

QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Opponent: vs. Bengals



Josh Allen has posted at least 253 passing yards in each of his first two games; which came on the road against the Jets and Giants respectively and have the Bills headed into ther home opener undefeated. A nice matchup against a poor Bengals defense sets Allen up nicely as a quality streaming option as well as to see if he can establish himself as a weekly fantasy contributor.

RB: James Conner

Opponent: at 49ers



Despite getting banged up in the Week 2 loss to Seattle, James Conner will look to lead the Steelers, sans Ben Roethlisberger to their first victory of the 2019 season as they try to upset the surprisingly 2-0 49ers this Sunday.







WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Opponent: vs. Panthers



Larry Fitzgerald has blossomed in Kliff Kingsbury's offense through two games. For the first time in his 16-year career, he's posted back-to-back 100 yard games from the get-go. A good matchup tips the scale in favor of another big showing in Week 3 against the Panthers

TE: Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys

Opponent: vs. Dolphins



After bolting from the Monday Night Football booth after just one season, most questioned the move for Jason Witten to return to the Cowboys. Through two weeks of the season, he has thrived. No longer the ain cog in Jason Garrett's offense, the veteran tight end has gelled in his new role as evident by the two receiving touchdowns he's accrued. A matchup against the putrid Dolphins should set Witten up for his third-straight week of fantasy relevance.

Sit 'Em

QB: Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

Opponent: at Eagles



Matt Stafford has put up respectable numbers through two games against the Cardinals and Chargers, but a tough matchup against Carson Wentz and the Eagles doesn't provide enough upside to warrant a streaming consideration.

RB: Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals

Opponent: at Bills



Despite being taken off the Bengals injury report, it is clear that Joe Mixon is not at 100%. Through two games he has 27 rushing yards on 17 carries. Until further notice, he needs to be on your bench. If he turns a corner against the Bills and puts in supreme effort, you'll be set for the future, but for Week 3, he's not worth the risk.

WR: Allen Robinson

Opponent: at Redskins



Allen Robinson has yet to make his mark since joining the Bears. Despite a relative resurgence in the season opener, the former Penn State star was a non-factor against the Broncos and will be facing Redskins cornerback Josh Norman on Monday Night Football, who has something to prove after a subpar performance in the team's home opening loss to Dallas.

TE: O.J. Howard

Opponent: vs. Giants



O.J. Howard was primed for his breakout campaign but through two games has seen his role diminish in Bruce Arians' offense. While any improvement against the Giants will be a welcome sign, you cannot afford to have him in your lineup in Week 3.

Quarterback Rankings: Week 3

Running Back Rankings: Week 3

Wide Receiver Rankings: Week 3

Tight End Rankings: Week 3







