Fantasy Football: Start David Montgomery vs. Redskins

It's getting really difficult to justify starting any Chicago Bears skill players in fantasy football after two dull weeks on offense led by Mitch Trubisky.

Trubisky has been ordinary so far in 2019, and that may be an overstatement. He's averaging just 174 passing yards per game and hasn't used his legs nearly as much as we saw in 2018. He has just 19 yards on four carries.

But fear not, fantasy footballers! There is a player on Chicago's offense whose stock is on the rise and, according to CBS Sports fantasy expert Jamey Eisenberg, should be in your starting lineup in Week 3: RB David Montgomery.

Montgomery needed more touches after Chicago's Week 1 loss to Green Bay when he had six carries for 18 yards and one catch for 27 yards. He got in Week 2 at Denver with 18 carries for 62 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 6 yards on three targets. I'd still like to see less work for Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis, but it's clear the Bears want to rely on Montgomery as much as possible. And I expect the Bears to be playing with a lead this week, which should allow Montgomery to get plenty of carries once again. He's worth using as a high-end No. 2 running back in Week 3.

Montgomery's performance against the Broncos was even more impressive than his final stat line. His yards per carry took a hit because of Denver's strong goaline performance on successive carries in the third quarter. Montgomery ended up the victor; he scored Chicago's first touchdown of 2019 on a one-yard run powered by will and determination.

He faces a much friendlier matchup Monday night against the Redskins, who are the second-worst defense against the run in 2019. Washington is allowing 168 yards per game to opposing running backs, which is bad. Really bad. Only the Dolphins are worse.

Start Montgomery with confidence this week. He should eclipse 20 carries and top the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. Expect another touchdown, too, in what should be the Bears' best offensive output of 2019.

Fantasy Football: Start David Montgomery vs. Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago