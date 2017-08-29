Fantasy football sleepers, steals, value picks to target in your 2017 draft

Fantasy football isn't about big names -- it's about big game. As is the case every year with every draft, there are tons of undervalued players and potential sleepers in the 2017 rankings -- you just have to know how to find them and make sure they're probably labeled on your cheat sheet.

Based on consensus rankings by the experts and current average draft position (ADP) on Fantasy Pros, here are 25 undervalued studs and sleepers you should look to steal all over the board when you're on the clock for real.

Michael Thomas, WR, Saints (No. 15 in rankings, No. 16 in ADP)

Thomas is going as the seventh wideout off the board, and given he's the No. 1 target in the league's premier passing offense, that's still low for him. As the occasional deep threat, Ted Ginn won't be targeted nearly as much as Brandin Cooks, leaving plenty more for Thomas to build on his strong rookie season. He has more upside than the veterans being taken right ahead off him, A.J. Green and Jordy Nelson.

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars (No. 19 in rankings, No. 21 in ADP)

Fournette is going as a lower-end RB1, in between Todd Gurley and suspended Ezekiel Elliott, Isaiah Crowell and Lamar Miller. Jacksonville has all but given up on Blake Bortles and plans to go through with fully loading Fournette as soon as he's good to go from his minor foot injury in Week 1. The Jaguars' interior blocking is solid, and Fournette has more pure talent than Gurley.

Carlos Hyde, RB, 49ers (No. 30 in rankings, No. 38 in ADP)

Hyde has done a 180 in the offense under Kyle Shanahan since he was first inherited by the new coaching staff. He's looking healthy and good through practices and preseason games, to the point he's well separated from rookies Joe Williams and Matt Breida. On top of his early-down status, he's surprised Shanahan by being more of an asset on third downs. He's more of a solid RB1 than fringe RB2 now.

Davante Adams, WR, Packers (No. 38 in rankings, No. 44 in ADP)

Adams was a touchdown machine for Green Bay last season, turning around his career production prospects in a hurry. Jordy Nelson is 32, and as Adams has shot past more slot-suited Randall Cobb for No. 2, he's edging closer to being a co-go-to guy for Aaron Rodgers. He's a better pick than the Terrelle Pryor-Alshon Jeffery-Allen Robinson run a little earlier.

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals (No. 51 in rankings, No. 62 in ADP)

The Cards' deal at wideout behind the venerable one is a mess, with John Brown having various issues, Jaron Brown coming off a torn ACL and J.J. Nelson being seen more as a No. 3. Fitzgerald remains the Mr. Reliable for Carson Palmer, with a chance to add more TDs to his century worth of catches. Forget the age: He is in incredible shape and will keep adding to his Canton credentials.

Bilal Powell, RB, Jets (No. 60 in rankings, No. 67 in ADP)

The Jets' offense, for a lack of a better word, stinks. Mostly. The quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends are completely undraftable. But Powell, with Matt Forte hamstrung, is about to eat up a ton of backfield touches. The TDs may be low, but Powell, based on volume alone, should be going as a RB2. New York figures to trail often, which is good for PPR-friendly dumpoffs to rack up garbage second-half yards. Powell remains an underrated overall back.

Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks (No. 61 in rankings, No. 55 in ADP)

Graham exploded during his first big "contract year" with the Saints. He also led all NFL tight ends in end-zone looks last season. Well settled into the Seahawks' offense now, he'll build well off Doug Baldwin's inside-outside production. Graham can challenge for the best TE1 this season and is a better pick than injury-prone Jordan Reed.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins (No. 67 in rankings, No. 84 in ADP)

Pryor is getting plenty of buzz as a new target for Kirk Cousins, and so is '16 first-round pick Josh Doctson, trending toward much better health in '17. But Crowder is the most familiar of his wideouts, and in addition to his ace slot duties that made him a viable WR3 at times, he's expected to line up more outside. With Reed's health always in question, Crowder can be Cousins' first look in many situations.

