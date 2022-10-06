Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 5: Hope for Zach Wilson?

Richie James was a flop as a fantasy sleeper headliner last week, but the rest of the sheet was solid, a couple of pars and a couple of value gains. Not every week will be a home run. Sometime it’s good enough to get on base.

Sleeper, of course, is a nebulous term. Use whatever definition works for you. Likewise, this column is whatever you want it to be. Perhaps it helps you make a start/sit call this week or a DFS decision. Maybe you apply the information to an over/under prop. Perhaps you’ll add a player to your fantasy bench as depth, but won't deploy him this week.

There’s no wrong way to digest this piece.

We’re onto Week 5.

Zach Wilson vs. Dolphins

For most of Wilson’s 2022 debut, he was awful at Pittsburgh. But he rallied in the fourth quarter, and the Jets have surrounded him with excellent skill talent (Breece Hall, Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, even underrated Corey Davis and useful Michael Carter). The Miami defense is backwards when it comes to modern scheme — the Dolphins stuff the run (fourth in run DVOA) but give it away against the pass (31st in pass DVOA). I love the Jets with the points here, and am willing to consider Wilson in DFS contests ($23 salary on Yahoo) and as a secondary quarterback in leagues that require more than one starter.

[Play in Yahoo’s Week 5 $250K Sunday Baller DFS contest]

Robert Woods at Commanders

The Commanders defense is another unit that’s going about things wrong, stout against the run (sixth DVOA) but leaky against the pass (30th DVOA). I fully understand how difficult it is to trust the Tennessee passing game right now, but at least the arrow is pointing up on Woods — he had a credible 4-85-0 line in Week 3, and he caught all four targets and found the end zone last week. The crafty veteran should be able to return value in Week 5. He carries an $18 salary in DFS.

Darrell Henderson vs. Cowboys

If you want to run away from the Rams offense, I get it — other than Cooper Kupp’s weekly bingo and Tyler Higbee’s steady role, there’s not much going on here. But Henderson has proven more reliable and versatile than Cam Akers, and Henderson specifically is more handy in the passing game. The surging Dallas defense is no easy mark for Week 5, but at least Henderson is sitting on a healthy share of protectable touches. If you can accurately forecast backfield workloads, you’re more than halfway home.

Story continues

Darrell Henderson Jr. has been quiet in recent weeks, but could pop for fantasy managers in Week 5. (Photo by Icon Sportswire)

Devin Duvernay vs. Cincinnati

It’s been hard to trust Duvernay’s hot start — somehow he’s WR20 in .5 PPR scoring despite a piddly 13 targets. He’s run pure in the touchdown column, scoring four times on 12 catches, and also has a kick return for a score. But with Rashod Bateman (foot) dinged up and the Ravens having a thin receiver room to begin with, Duvernay is no longer a gadgety option in Baltimore. They actually need him to play more in standard packages. Duvernay saw a season-high 64 percent of snaps last week, and that number could be rising.

[Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Kadarius Toney — stash only

I can’t promise you when Toney will be healthy, or if he’ll see the field in London. But he’s the only Giants receiver with any plausible long-term upside. It’s obvious Toney has frustrated the coaching staff in one way or another, but eventually they’re likely to put the talented second-year man on the field and see what he can do. Desperation is a pure motivator. Toney isn’t playable in fantasy for Week 5, but he’s worth stashing in medium and deep leagues.

Greg Dulcich — stash only

Dulcich (hamstring) won’t play in Week 5’s TNF game against the Colts, but the Broncos are desperate for secondary options downfield, and Albert Okwuegbunam (one snap last week) has been a monstrous flop. Rookie tight ends are generally a poor investment, but the Broncos might not have any choice when Dulcich returns, perhaps as soon as Week 6. Denver needs more easy plays in its passing game, and Dulcich has the size and seam-stretching ability to push his way into a projectable role.