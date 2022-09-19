Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown remains on the rise

The early returns on some offseason signings are starting to become apparent. In Florida, the Dolphins and Jaguars seem to have made some shrewd moves. Meanwhile in Kansas City, the offensive impact has been muted.

Even though two games is a very small sample, let's see if we can figure out some trends from among our fantasy football takeways over the weekend.

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 2:

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown celebrates oneof his two touchdown catches Sunday against the Commanders. He also tied an NFL record with his eighth consecutive game with at least eight receptions.

WINNERS, LOSERS: Reports of Cowboys' demise may have been exaggerated

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Sizzlers

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: One thing the Lions have shown so far is the ability score a lot of points. St. Brown has been targeted an astonishing 12 times a game, and against Washington, he erupted for not only 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but he also ran the ball twice for an additional 68 yards.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Miami's comeback against Baltimore was one for the ages, with Tagovailoa throwing for a career-high 469 yards and six touchdowns. Adding WR Tyreek Hill to open up the passing lanes looks like a master stroke.

WR Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars: Maybe the Jags are onto something by paying Kirk the big bucks this offseason. He added another six receptions for 78 yards and two scores against the Colts.

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: What's not to love about a bruising running back who scores TDs in bunches? Chubb scored three on Sunday; he now has 39 carries for 228 rushing yards through just two weeks.

RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: What timeshare? Jones was unquestionably the focal point of the Packers offense on Sunday night and he delivered with 170 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Fizzlers

RB Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks: Not only does Penny now have rookie Kenneth Walker III breathing down his neck, but when the Seahawks get behind, they abandon the run game. Penny had just six carries for 15 yards in Week 2.

Story continues

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs: Mainly due to the Chiefs' explosive offense, Smith-Schuster was a popular draft pick. However, he's been mostly silent through the first two games (nine catches, 89 yards) as Patrick Mahomes has looked elsewhere.

WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets: This is more a reflection of the stellar game rookie Garrett Wilson had in Sunday's furious Jets comeback. Moore was targeted five times (catching three for 41 yards), while Wilson had 14 targets, 102 yards and two scores.

TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears: The only consistency to Kmet's game is that he's targeted once a game and has yet to catch any of them. So much for having Kmet on those tight end sleeper lists.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson supposedly likes throwing to his tight ends. Unfortunately, Okwuegbunam saw two targets in Week 2 and didn't catch either one.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown rises, Cole Kmet falls