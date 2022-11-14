Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Jaguars' Christian Kirk exploring new territory

As the fantasy football playoffs draw closer, big plays seem to have an even greater impact. Those who can consistently get deep or find space to maneuver give their fantasy teams a much better chance of coming out on top.

Several playmakers came up especially big this week, and if enterprising fantasy managers are looking to ride the hot hand to a playoff spot, your voyage could be just getting started.

WEEK 10 WINNERS, LOSERS: Rookie WR helps save Packers' season

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 10:

Sizzlers

In his first season with the Jaguars, wide receiver Christian Kirk has already set a career high with seven touchdown catches.

WR Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars: Kirk has been coming on lately, thanks to the maturation of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Against Kansas City, Kirk erupted for 105 receiving yards and a pair of TDs on nine catches. His last four games have seen his target share increase to where he is now a weekly fantasy starter.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers: Three receiving touchdowns certainly attracted QB Aaron Rodgers' attention as Watson was targeted a season-high eight times on his way to 107 yards against Dallas. The rookie suddenly looks like a potential late-season breakout.

TE Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears: Kmet has scored five touchdowns in his last three games, and with another game upcoming against a bottom-five defense vs. tight ends (Atlanta), he should be glued into fantasy lineups everywhere.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins: Wilson has definitely found a nice fit in Miami. He responded with 119 yards rushing and a touchdown and contributed another 24 yards receiving, while pushing Raheem Mostert into the background.

QB Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts: New head coach Jeff Saturday reinstated Ryan as the starter, and the veteran delivered his first top-five fantasy performance of the season. The Eagles will be more of a challenge this week than the Raiders were, but at least Ryan has his old job back.

Story continues

Fizzlers

In his second game back from a knee injury, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson played just 22 snaps on Thursday vs. Carolina.

RB Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons: It is a bit of a head-scratcher why Patterson touched the ball so infrequently against Carolina, the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense. He saw just five carries for 18 yards in a losing effort.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers: D'Onta Foreman has squeezed any sort of fantasy hope left for Hubbard right out of the game plan. Hubbard isn't passing the eye-test either as he doesn't look anywhere near as good as Foreman does when running the ball.

WR Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers: After racking up a season-high 106 receiving yards in Week 9, Palmer flopped Sunday night, catching just three of his eight targets. His brief time in the spotlight fades as the injury-depleted Chargers could get top wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams back this week.

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle disappeared Sunday night with two targets, one catch and 21 yards. It was the fewest targets Kittle has seen in a game all year. With all the changes on offense, the Niners suddenly have a lot more mouths to feed.

TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill has done next to nothing over the past two games. In a losing effort against Pittsburgh, he had just three carries for 1 yard. This year's potential cheat-code player has turned into fool's gold instead.

Contributing: Steve Gardner

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football stock watch: Christian Kirk up, George Kittle down