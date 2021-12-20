Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: Duke Johnson is Dolphins' late-season surprise

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 15:

Sizzlers

WR Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals: Although the Cardinals offense surprisingly struggled vs. the Lions, Kirk was targeted 12 times, catching nine for 94 yards and a touchdown. Kirk has always carried upside in fantasy and will have even more opportunity with DeAndre Hopkins out for the rest of the fantasy season.

WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills: Emmanuel Sanders' absence was all the opportunity Davis needed to break out. He tallied five receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns, extending his scoring streak to three games.

Duke Johnson spent most of the season on the Dolphins' practice squad, but in his first significant game action on Sunday, he rushed for 107 yards and scored twice.

RB Duke Johnson, Miami Dolphins: Even though Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed cleared COVID-19 protocols, the Dolphins brought Johnson up from their practice squad and fed him 22 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught his one target for 20 receiving yards.

WR Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans: Cooks has been the one bright spot on an otherwise forgettable Houston offense. In his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the year, Cooks caught seven passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns at Jacksonville.

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots: Henry has been Mac Jones' favorite target in the red zone this season, with nine touchdown receptions -- two of them coming in Saturday's loss to the Colts.

Fizzlers

RB Matt Breida, Buffalo Bills: Even with Zack Moss inactive, Breida managed just one rushing attempt for one yard. Devin Singletary was used exclusively as the feature back against Carolina and looks like he will be for the foreseeable future.

RB Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons: Davis finally started seeing more carries over the last two weeks. But just as fantasy managers were warming back up to him, he ran the ball just six times for 21 yards and failed to catch his lone target.

WR Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans: It only took one incomplete target before Jones tweaked his hamstring yet again. At age 32, the end may be in sight for him after an illustrious NFL career.

WR Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have so much talent on offense that it's easy for one weapon to be overlooked. This week it was Cooper's turn with just two catches for 8 yards.

WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers: Claypool is like an old Ferrari -- when it works, it works great, but it may only start once a month. Against Tennessee, he had 12 receiving yards and no catches since his only touch in the passing game came after a lateral.

