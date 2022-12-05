Fantasy football sizzlers, fizzlers: AJ Dillon provides needed relief for Packers

At this time of year, depth is essential for any team looking to win a fantasy football championship. An injury to a star performer could be season-ending for your fantasy team — unless you have a capable backup who can pick up the slack.

At running back, the Dallas Cowboys have perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the NFL, but the Green Bay Packers have a combo that worked wonders on Sunday.

These players saw their fantasy values increase or decrease most based on their performances in Week 13:

Sizzlers

Packers running back AJ Dillon scores a touchdown past Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson during the second half of their Week 13 game at Soldier Field.

RB AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers: Granted, Dillon's good fantasy week was due to Aaron Jones being limited by injury, but what's important was how well he handled the load. Dillon had his best game of the year, rushing 18 times for 93 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 26 yards.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: The Lions apparently got the memo to feed St. Brown because good things happen when they do. He has been on a tear the last two weeks, catching 20 passes (on 22 targets) for 236 yards and three touchdowns. With some softer secondaries still to come, St. Brown is turning into a fantasy difference maker down the stretch.

WR Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: Lockett had nine receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in a surprisingly close win over the Rams. It was Lockett's third game this season with nine catches (Week 2 and Week 3 were the others). The weekly lineup lock has far exceeded expectations in 2022.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: Having Taylor Heinicke at quarterback has been a godsend for McLaurin after his slow start with Carson Wentz. In an overtime tie against the N.Y. Giants, McLaurin was electrifying with eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in his best fantasy performance of the season.

WR Garrett Wilson, N.Y. Jets: Wilson has a knack for getting open and new QB Mike White gave him plenty of chances to succeed Sunday, peppering him with 15 targets, which he converted into eight receptions for 162 yards. The rookie has somewhat quietly put together a very promising 2022 campaign.

Fizzlers

RB Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens: Edwards had just 12 yards on six carries in a defensive slugfest with the Broncos. With J.K. Dobbins expected back as early as this week, it will get awfully crowded again in the Baltimore backfield.

RB Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins: The 49ers welcomed Wilson back to his old home field by holding him to just one carry for 3 yards as Miami fell into in a hole early and was forced to abandon the running game.

WR Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts: Pittman's struggles are more a reflection of the Colts' overall struggles on offense. Catching just two passes for 16 yards in a blowout loss, Pittman's successes may be few and far between the rest of the way.

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers: The promising rookie was shut down against Atlanta, with just one reception for 2 yards. The Atlanta defense ranks 30th overall against wide receivers so the lack of production was certainly a surprise. However, pairing a rookie receiver with a rookie quarterback always leaves open the possibility of a poor week.

TE Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills: Knox saw just one target on Thursday, which he did not catch. Knox very quickly can become an afterthought in the Buffalo offense and hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 8.

