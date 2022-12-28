Fantasy Football Six-Pack: The Jaguars duo that could help you lock up a title

Let's focus, everyone. That fantasy football championship ring is within easy reach. Here's a six-pack of stats to help you lock up this year's title ...

108.2 - Over Jacksonville's last seven games, the team has gone 5-2 and Trevor Lawrence has been nearly flawless, producing a passer rating of 108.2. Lawrence has completed 69.7% of his attempts, throwing 14 touchdown passes and just one interception. He's also averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has reached the end zone twice as a rusher. He's been brilliant, an obvious top-of-the-draft talent. Lawrence has faced a fair number of quality defenses in recent weeks, too, including the Jets, Cowboys and Ravens — it's not as if his production is entirely reliant on friendly matchups.

21 - While we're considering the generosity of the Houston Texans' defense, let's also mention that they've allowed a league-high 21 touchdowns to running backs. Additionally, the Texans have given up the most rushing yards (2,105) and fantasy points per game to RBs (28.25). Travis Etienne Jr. is coming off back-to-back games in which he's gained 100-plus scrimmage yards (against quality defenses) and he definitely has another upcoming if the Jaguars choose to feed him in Week 17 against Houston.

13 - Brian Robinson Jr. has produced 13 runs that gained 10 or more yards over the past six weeks, tied with Nick Chubb for the third-most among all running backs. He's also done it in just five games, as Washington had a Week 14 bye. During this recent stretch, Robinson has gained 4.6 YPC and he's handled at least 20 touches in four different games. Given the unusual circumstances within his season, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that he's playing some of his best football in December. He's in a blow-up spot against Cleveland this week, a defense allowing 4.9 YPC.

Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. finds himself in a fantasy blow-up spot in Week 17. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

11.38 - In case you missed it, Taysom Hill has been a thing in recent weeks. He's averaged 11.38 fantasy points in Yahoo default scoring over his last three games and he's played over 40% of the Saints' offensive snaps in each of his last six. At present, he's the overall TE6 on the season — impressive stuff, considering tight end is the one position he pretty clearly does not play. He's up to 10 combined touchdowns on the year (2 passing, 6 rushing, 2 receiving). Play him with total confidence.

9.2 - Brock Purdy has averaged 9.2 yards per pass attempt over his last three games, a ridiculous rate that would be leading the league if he'd done it over a full season. It helps, of course, to play in a scheme that never fails to deliver remarkable passing efficiency. It also helps to lob passes to receivers with this sort of after-the-catch ability:

Purdy has averaged only 23 attempts per game over the last three weeks, so he'll need to remain hyper-efficient to maintain fantasy relevance. But with the Raiders' defense on deck, that shouldn't be a problem in Week 17.

3.49 - Tyreek Hill is gaining 3.49 yards per route according to PFF, which is kinda outrageous for a receiver who rarely leaves the field and is never not route-running. In a typical year, the league leader among qualifiers won't necessarily top 3.0. Impressively enough, Jaylen Waddle ranks immediately behind Hill in Y/RR at 2.78. Whatever your take happens to be on Tua Tagovailoa, he's successfully delivered a pair of WR1s to the fantasy community.

