Fantasy football sit/start advice, Week 2: Terrance West

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Woodhead is out for at least the next eight weeks. We break down the fantasy implications.

Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West rushed the ball 19 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He capitalized on early down touches once teammate Danny Woodhead went down with a hamstring injury. Woodhead is out for at least the next eight weeks. Maybe longer. That means West and teammate Javorius Allen will be carrying the load moving forward.

Fantasy impact: As mentioned, West saw the early down work in Week 1. What’s interesting is that Allen got more carries. Still, the workload should lean a bit toward West on the ground moving forward. Allen on the other hand will be more than likely utilized in passing situations.

The weekly production of the two teammates may also be matchup dependent. A game against a run-and-gun offense would force the team to throw the ball to Allen more often. A game a lot closer in score will yield more carries for West. That game story will play out time and time again until Woodhead returns. Against the Browns, bet on West being the better play.

Recommendation: Start