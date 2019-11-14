Fantasy Football: Sit Allen Robinson in Week 11 vs. Jalen Ramsey

Wide receiver Allen Robinson has been the only somewhat reliable skill player on the Bears for fantasy football owners in 2019. But his status as a weekly starter in fantasy leagues could come to an end in Week 11 with Chicago facing Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Robinson has 53 catches for 618 yards and three touchdowns through nine games this season, numbers that put him on pace for 94 catches, 1,098 yards and five scores. Are they elite stats? No. But considering how poorly the offense -- and quarterback -- has played this season, the fact that A-Rob will be pushing 1,100 yards is quite remarkable.

Sunday night's matchup may be his most challenging of the season, however. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to shadow Robinson throughout the game and the Bears would be wise to have Mitch Trubisky look elsewhere for completions.

As a result, Robinson is considered a WR3 at best this week.

"Robinson had a solid outing in Week 10 against Detroit, but this could be a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams," CBS Sports Jamey Eisenberg wrote in Week 11's fantasy receiver outlook. "Robinson has now gone three games in a row without a touchdown, and he's averaging just 8.7 PPR points over that span. In three games with Ramsey, No. 1 receivers against the Rams (Jones, Boyd and JuJu Smith-Schuster) are averaging 11.3 PPR points per game, but I expect Robinson to fall short of that in what could be a rough game for Mitchell Trubisky on the road. I would only use Robinson as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week."

It's sound advice for the fantasy player who's grown accustomed to doubting Trubisky's ability to deliver consistent weekly performances that would allow A-Rob to thrive as the WR1 he really is.

For now, stash Robinson on your bench. But don't worry, he won't be there for long. Chicago's Week 12 game against the Giants may end up being his biggest of the season. Stay tuned.

