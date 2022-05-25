Fantasy Football: Should you fade Round 1 RBs in favor of WRs?

It's an age-old debate in fantasy football: Whether to go running back or wide receiver in Round 1 of drafts. It used to be kind of a one-sided argument for many years; if you had a first-round pick, say, anything above Pick 10, chances are you were going for that every-down running back.

Lately, however, the thought process isn't so cut-and-dry.

The running back position, while receiving an infusion of young talent year in and year out, has also increased in volatility. It seems like the age of demarkation at the position gets younger and younger.

On the flipside, wide receivers have gotten safer and safer seemingly every season. As teams look to pass more, wideouts are earning safer floors — and sometimes even out-producing some of the every-down RBs in the process.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Round 1 of drafts traditionally go heavy-RB with some elite wide receiver talents mixed in and 2022 will likely follow this structure for the most part. But if fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has anything to say about it, the first round would be Jonathan Taylor and then a barrage of elite pass-catchers.

Liz Loza and Dalton discuss his thought process in the video above.

Should you go wide receiver over running back in Round 1 of 2022 drafts?

Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson — these are just some of the star wideouts Dalton has ranked right after Jonathan Taylor, the consensus No. 1 fantasy draft pick for 2022. In fact, the consensus No. 2 ranked player, Austin Ekeler, is Dalton's SEVENTH-ranked overall. Dalton's top-five is bookended by Dalvin Cook at fifth overall — and then he has another run at wide receiver after him.

Dalton breaks down why he's adopting this strategy in the video above, and he also explains why, if drafting the aforementioned Cook, you should also look to get his talented backup, Alexander Mattison.