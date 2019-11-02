Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 11: Raheem Sterling, Neal Maupay, Andriy Yarmolenko and more

Raheem Sterling

When back-to-back Premier League champions play a team who has just equalled the top flight's record defeat, it spells fantasy points.

Sterling is the obvious choice, having missed the EFL Cup victory over Southampton in midweek and with three attacking return in his last four games.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold continues to impress, with seven chances createed against Tottenham, but they are yet to translate into consistent fantasy points.

That could well change at Villa Park on Saturday. Dean Smith's side have held their own since promotion have looked defensively vulnerable to crosses at times.

Neal Maupay

Maupay was Brighton's major summer signing and has four goals to his name to date, though will be hopeful of one or two more this weekend.

Norwich City appear to have the top-flight's leakiest defence by some distance and Daniel Farke's side visit the Amex having conceded five goals in the last five games.

Andriy Yarmolenko

The mini-spell of form Yarmolenko enjoyed between gameweeks four and seven has dried up of late but could easily be revived on Saturday.

The Ukrainian appears to enjoy himself when playing at the London Stadium, with an average of seven points-per-game there, and struggling Newcastle visit this weekend.

Joao Cancelo

After being gradually eased in by Pep Guardiola, Cancelo has started their last three league games and played the full 90 minutes each time.

For those who have the inconsistent Nicolas Otamendi in their squad, Cancelo comes in at £0.2m cheaper and carries a greater attacking upside from full-back.

Honourable mentions: Roberto, John Lundstram, Pascal Gross, Willian, Marcus Rashford