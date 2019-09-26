Fantasy football scout tips gameweek 7: Tammy Abraham, Heung-Min Son, Caglar Soyuncu and more

Getty Images

Tammy Abraham

One of the break-out stars of these first few weeks in a new fantasy season, Abraham has seven goals in six games and is a fine mid-price option up front to partner Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki.

The blank against Liverpool last time out should not worry his owners too much. Chelsea’s next six games are all decent point-scoring opportunities, starting with the visit of Brighton and Hove Albion.

Son Heung-Min

Having missed the opening two weekends through suspension, Son appears to be making up for lost time. Tottenham’s most effective attacking player has two goals and two assists in four games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are not in great nick but won impressively on their last outing in north London and find themselves up against a Southampton defence which has shipped nine goals in six games.

Andriy Yarmolenko

Yarmolenko is a player we have been watching closely for this column, aware that his modest £5.9m price tag could be a steal if he plays regularly and finds form in an exciting West Ham attack.

His second goal of the season came against in the 2-0 home victory over Manchester United last weekend, having notched against Norwich at the London Stadium two weeks earlier. Can he now score his first on the road? Bournemouth’s defence can be leaky.

Caglar Soyuncu

One of the quiet revelations of the season to date, Soyuncu has replaced Harry Maguire in the centre of Leicester’s defence and slotted in seamlessly. Even better, he will still only set you back £4.6m.

For all the hype about Leicester’s attacking talents, Brendan Rodgers’s side have looked dependable defensively. Their opponents Newcastle United, meanwhile, only have four goals in six games.

Callum Wilson

Back to the Vitality Stadium and to Wilson, who has ticked over nicely since the opening weekend, with an attacking return in each of his last six games. Three assists have been followed by four goals.

Bournemouth can score past any side at home and even though West Ham have recorded three straight clean sheets, we are yet to be fully convinced by Manuel Pellegrini’s defence. This could well be a high-scoring game.

Honourable mentions: Kasper Schmeichel, Serge Aurier, Mason Mount, Erik Lamela, Sebastian Haller.